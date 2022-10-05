Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City will be bidding to continue a perfect Champions League start as they welcome FC Copenhagen to the Etihad Stadium.

Late goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland secured Pep Guardiola’s side a victory over Borussia Dortmund in their second Group G fixture, ensuring that they remained top of the group.

Their Danish opponents earned a point against Sevilla last time out but have struggled domestically this season and will be without several key individuals due to injury.

Against a side that showed their potency with a derby day demolition of Manchester United, young manager Jacob Neestrup knows that his side will face a stern examination of their defensive credentials.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen is set to begin at 8pm BST on Wednesday 5 October at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Pep Guardiola suggested on match eve that Rodri could return to the Manchester City squad after missing the derby win against Manchester United if he came through training. Kyle Walker, however, is not likely to be available after being forced off in the first half of that 6-3 victory. Walker’s England teammates Kalvin Phillips and John Stones are both currently sidelined by injury. There could be a temptation to rest Erling Haaland after another Premier League hat-trick.

FC Copenhagen suffered a significant blow with captain Zeca set to miss the rest of the season after tearing ligaments in his knee. Similarly, promising Nigerian winger Akinkunmi Amoo will be a long-term absentee after suffering a serious knee injury, while neither Rasmus Falk nor Nicolai Boilesen have travelled with Jacob Neestrup’s squad.

Predicted lineups

Manchester City: Ederson; João Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gómez; De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden

FC Copenhagen: Ryan; Kristiansen, Khocholav, Vavro, Diks; Jóhannesson, Lerager, Stamenic; Daramy, Conelius, Claesson.

Odds

Manchester City win 1/14

Draw 17/1

FC Copenhagen win 49/1

Prediction

Manchester City still look in formidable scoring form - that could lead to a tough evening for their Danish visitors. Manchester City 5-1 FC Copenhagen