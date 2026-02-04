Man City vs Newcastle live: Eddie Howe’s men seek to overturn two-goal deficit and reach Wembley final
Pep Guardiola’s side have one foot in the final as they host the Magpies, with tonight’s winner facing Arsenal at Wembley on 22 March
Manchester City face Newcastle United in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight, with Pep Guardiola’s side already halfway to the final as they welcome the Magpies.
City’s deserved 2-0 win over Newcastle three weeks ago means that they have one foot in the final as Eddie Howe’s men travel to the Etihad, with the Magpies having plenty to do if they want to keep up their defence of the League Cup.
The hosts have struggled to string together a run of solid performances since the first leg though, with the loss to Man Utd and recent draw to Tottenham showing that they can be vulnerable against the better sides.
However, Newcastle have been struggling even more since last month, with the Magpies losing to Villa and Liverpool recently, and they’ll have to produce a superb performance if they want to make it to Wembley for the second year running.
Follow all the latest team news and updates from the Etihad below:
Story of the first leg
Here’s what happened when these sides met in the first leg back in mid-January.
Knocked out of the Carabao Cup in August, Antoine Semenyo may be taking Manchester City to the final of it. And if that made little sense, the rule change that allowed players to represent two clubs in the competition this season had irritated Eddie Howe even before Manchester City’s latest signing threatened to end Newcastle’s defence of their first major trophy since the 1960s.
In previous years, he would have been cup-tied. Not now. “The rules are the rules,” said Howe, but a rewrite to them came at a bad time for Newcastle. Semenyo’s part in Bournemouth’s summer defeat to Brentford might be no impediment to claiming a winner’s medal. His first-leg strike, coupled with Rayan Cherki’s 99th-minute second, means City can envisage a March date with Arsenal or Chelsea at Wembley. “First step to reach the final,” said Pep Guardiola. Newcastle need a turnaround at the Etihad next month and it is a bogey ground. “We haven’t got a good record there, I haven’t good a good record there but records are there to be broken,” said Howe. “We are still alive, still fighting.”
Howe: 'There's no greater challenge'
And here’s what Eddie Howe had to say about this evening’s match-up:
"It's going to be an almighty challenge. There's no greater challenge than Manchester City. We believe in ourselves and are going to give it a good go. We just have to try to win the game. If we have that mentality and attack the game then let's see what we can do."
Guardiola: 'It will be a tough game'
Here’s what Pep Guardiola had to say on today’s game:
"We have the chance to make our fifth final in 10 years in the Carabao Cup. I prefer to start 2-0 up but I know perfectly how many times we have played Newcastle - the pride they have.
“They are a Champions League team and it will be a tough game. We have to be prepared and play our game for our people, our fans and try to reach Wembley in March,” he added.
When is Manchester City vs Newcastle?
The match will take place on Wednesday, 4 February at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event as well as ITV1. Fans can also stream the game on Sky Go, if you have a subscription, and ITVX.
Predicted line-ups
Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Semenyo, Silva, Foden, Ait-Nouri; Haaland.
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Gordon, Wissa, Barnes.
Team news
For the Magpies, Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley will likely miss out, though Sven Botman has been passed fit. Joelinton and Emil Krafth should make returns later this month, while Tino Livramento and Fabian Schar are likely out until March and April respectively.
