Man City confirm appointment of former Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders

Manchester City have appointed long-time Jurgen Klopp ally Pep Lijnders into their backrooom staff as two former Liverpool coaches join forces with Pep Guardiola.

Lijnders was instrumental in Klopp’s Liverpool setup that went toe-to-toe with Guardiola between 2018 and 2022, helping guide the Reds to their first Premier League title in 30 years in 2020 as well as a Champions League in 2019.

But after a short-lived stint in management at RB Salzburg, Lijnders has returned to the Premier League, only at the team he formerly considered a rival.

He is joined by opposition analyst James French, who has been directly poached from Liverpool.

At the close of the 2024/25 season, City underwent a notable backroom reshuffle. Long-serving assistants Juan Manuel Lillo, Inigo Dominguez, and set piece coach Carlos Vicens departed, leaving some prominent gaps in Guardiola’s managerial setup.

Lijnders acts to fill one of those voids, arriving at the Etihad with a decorated resume and extensive elite-level coaching experience. It’s the first assistant manager role he has taken up since departing Liverpool alongside Jurgen Klopp in 2024.

The Dutchman’s involvement in elite title-winning environments will align seamlessly with City’s possession-based style and ambition for glory as they seek to rebuild following an underwhelming trophyless campaign.

Meanwhile, James French moves from Merseyside to become a similarly integral member of City’s coaching setup, also armed with vast Premier League experience.

Pep Lijnders (left) was integral to Jurgen Klopp’s setup at Liverpool ( PA )

The 37-year-old began his career at Swansea before working for the Welsh FA. Now, he arrives directly from Liverpool’s backroom staff, where he spent over a decade.

French’s dedicated oversight will look to ensure that marginal gains are optimised to give City a tactical edge, something they apparently lacked as they drifted away from the title race last term.

Both coaches will be bled into Guardiola’s setup in time for the Club World Cup, which starts on June 14.

