Is Villarreal v Man City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture tonight
Everything you need to know as City aim to continue their unbeaten start to the Champions League campaign
Manchester City take on Villarreal tonight in the Champions League league phase as Pep Guardiola’s side look to continue their unbeaten start.
City beat Napoli in their opening game before a draw in Monaco, where Eric Dier’s last-gasp penalty salvaged a point for the hosts.
Now they take on a Villarreal side who are yet to win in this season’s Champions League campaign, but who are going well in La Liga, sitting third in the table, behind only Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Here is everything you need to know about the game.
When does Villarreal v Manchester City start?
The match kicks off at 8pm BST at Estadio de la Ceramica.
How to watch on TV
The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. Subscribers can stream the game live via the TNT Sports app and website.
Team news
Villarreal are missing ex-Manchester United defender Willy Kambwala, fellow defender Logan Costa and attacker Pau Cabanes.
Rodri suffered a hamstring injury prior to the recent international break, prolonging his frustration further after missing most of last season following knee surgery. Rayan Ait-Nouri and Abduokodir Khusanov are both out.
Predicted line-ups
Villarreal: Tenas, Mourino, Marin, Veiga, Cardona, Buchanan, Gueye, Parejo, Comesana, Pepe, Mikautadze.
Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Gonzalez, Reijnders, Silva, Foden, Doku, Haaland.
Odds
Villarreal to win: 7/2
Man City to win: 8/11
Draw: 3/1
