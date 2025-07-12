The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Man United face goalkeeper dilemma after Andre Onana suffers injury in training
Onana’s absence could lead to Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton competing to start for United in pre-season against West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth
Andre Onana could miss the start of Manchester United’s pre-season programme after suffering a hamstring injury in training.
United are continuing to assess the goalkeeper but the initial signs are that he has responded well to treatment.
The plan remains for Onana to travel to the United States with the rest of Ruben Amorim’s squad ahead of the Premier League Summer Series against West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth.
Though it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough to play in those matches.
United’s first pre-season game is against Leeds in Stockholm on 19 July, while they also host Fiorentina at Old Trafford on 9 August.
They begin their top-flight season against Arsenal on 17 August and Onana has only missed four of United’s 76 league games since his £42m move from Internazionale in 2023.
Amorim’s other senior goalkeepers are Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton, who signed a new, one-year contract in June.
It remains to be seen if United will enter the market for a new goalkeeper, despite Onana’s disappointing form since joining the club from Inter Milan.
The 29-year-old has three more years on his contract, with the club possessing the option to extend the deal for a further 12 months.
United remain keen on Bryan Mbeumo, but have so far fell short of Brentford’s valuation of the forward, with Amorim desperate to bolster his squad after a nightmare debut campaign.
