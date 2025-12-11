Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United has reported a net loss of £6.6 million for the first financial quarter, a significant downturn attributed to reduced broadcasting revenue and ticket sales following their absence from European competitions this season.

This contrasts sharply with a £1.4 million profit recorded in the same period last year.

Total revenue for the quarter, ending 30 September, saw a 2 per cent decline, although player and staff wages decreased by 8.2 per cent due to recent job cuts.

Chief Executive Officer Omar Berrada stated: "The difficult decisions we have made in the past year have resulted in a sustainably lower cost base and a more streamlined, effective organisation equipped to drive the club towards improved sporting and commercial performance over the long-term."

The club has implemented these cost-saving measures after enduring six consecutive years of financial losses, highlighting ongoing struggles both on and off the pitch for the 20-time English champions.

Despite the current financial dip, Manchester United maintains its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast between £640 million and £660 million, with core profit projected in the range of £180 million to £200 million.

Minority owner Jim Ratcliffe, who holds approximately a 29 per cent stake and oversees football operations, has recently increased ticket prices, invested around £230 million in the summer transfer window, and announced ambitious plans for a new £2 billion, 100,000-seat stadium.

The club's current exclusion from European tournaments continues to impact broadcasting revenue, intensifying financial pressures and drawing criticism from supporters amidst the team's domestic performance challenges.

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season and lost in the Europa League against Tottenham as they missed out on Europe.

However, they are currently sixth in the Premier League table after 15 games this term, having only lost one of their last nine matches.