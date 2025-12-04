Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For about 25 minutes, the league table had an unusually pleasing look for Manchester United. It isn’t something that could be said often in Ruben Amorim’s reign but they would surely have settled for it staying that way for the rest of the season. They were fifth, level on points with Chelsea, on course for a return to the Champions League, if scarcely playing like a team who belonged among the European elite.

And then they contrived to lose a lead at Old Trafford to a team in the bottom three. Ruben Amorim pronounced himself “frustrated and angry”. He was not alone. Boos greeted the final whistle. United are eighth, a return of one win from their last five games and their habit of drawing from winning positions meaning are eighth, missing opportunities to be rather higher in the table. A return of one point from home matches against 10-man Everton and relegation-threatened West Ham is unsatisfactory. So, too, a record of only winning one second half this season. “We need to be better in the second halves,” said Amorim. And perhaps in the first halves, too.

So the happier of the Portuguese managers was Nuno Espirito Santo. “I think it is well deserved we got the draw,” he said. He drew a response to the tame defeat to Liverpool. “We wanted to show a reaction,” said captain Jarrod Bowen, and they did. A goal from a defensive midfielder, in Soungoutou Magassa, had the travelling Hammers singing the name of a celebrated predecessor, in the late Billy Bonds.

open image in gallery Diogo Dalot scored Manchester United’s opening goal ( Getty Images )

It stemmed from a corner and while United have started to forge a reputation as set-piece specialists in attack, they are not in defence. But Nuno merits credit for his part in the leveller. The West Ham substitute Andy Irving had barely come on when he whipped in a corner. United allowed Bowen to meet it – “I'm 5ft 9in or something like that, so not the tallest,” said the England international – and his header drew a terrific goal-line clearance from Noussair Mazraoui. It preserved parity for about a second as the summer signing Magassa followed up to score his first goal for West Ham.

“The game is 83 minutes [old] and we need to close the game and not suffer a goal,” said Amorim. The changes two Portuguese managers made played their part. Amorim had tried to go on the defensive, taking off two of his front three. It did not work; indeed in Manuel Ugarte’s last 40 minutes on the pitch, spread across three games, they have conceded four goals. They were breached soon after the Uruguayan’s entrance and were left with too few attackers on the pitch to then get a winner.

Nor was it Amorim’s only questionable choice. Without the injured Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven made his first league start of the season, collected an early caution for ploughing through Bowen, cut a nervous figure and was replaced by Leny Yoro at half-time.

open image in gallery West Ham players celebrate their late goal at Old Trafford ( Getty Images )

If United defenders had a prominence, it turned into a tale of three United right-backs, none of whom actually occupied a role Amorim has abolished at Old Trafford. Mazraoui, pressed into service in the middle, had tried valiantly to preserve the lead Diogo Dalot, rebranded as a wing-back and switched to the left had given United. Meanwhile, a player who cost United £50m had a brilliant game. Sadly for them, that player was Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who they sold for £15m.

He marked his return to Old Trafford by clearing off the line to deny Joshua Zirkzee, who had met Amad Diallo’s cross with his thigh. Seconds later, Bruno Fernandes flicked the outside of the post with a half-volley. Wan-Bissaka also made a brilliant slide challenge on Matheus Cunha in his own box; his name was sung by the visiting Hammers, perhaps more than it ever was at Old Trafford in his time with United.

Dalot, meanwhile, has become a scapegoat for sections of the United support. When Casemiro’s shot was deflected, the left wing-back was lingering with intent by the penalty spot. He swivelled to finish, his shot just evading Wan-Bissaka. It was a belated first Premier League goal at Old Trafford, seven years after joining. “It's a goal but we draw so that doesn't matter,” said Amorim, in no mood to celebrate it.

open image in gallery Man United were frustrated by West Ham’s late equaliser ( Getty Images )

A problem for United was that only Fernandes, Amad and Bryan Mbeumo supplied much by the way of urgency and Alphonse Areola had to tip over the Cameroonian’s curling shot. It followed a well-worked, and long-range, one-two with Fernandes from a corner.

But Zirkzee was ineffective; after a first league goal in 364 days on Sunday, maybe it was too soon for another. Cunha accomplished little on his return to the team after two games out. United began sluggishly, as they often do, allowing West Ham to settle into the game. This team perform too rarely for 90 minutes, just as they get too few goals from forwards and find it too hard to go two up.

Senne Lammens was nevertheless untroubled for much of the match before United creaked and cracked. “The game was in control,” said Amorim. “We knew it. Let's defend far from the box.” But, he felt, “losing second balls” brought a loss of control, and then of points. United are still only two points from fourth place. But also only three from 14th.