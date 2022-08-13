Manchester City vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Erling Haaland starts
Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Bournemouth in the Premier League today.
Erling Haaland makes his home debut as Pep Guardiola’s side take on Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.
Haaland, who scored both goals in last Sunday’s 2-0 win at West Ham, kept his place as Guardiola made only one change, with Riyad Mahrez replacing Jack Grealish. Bernardo Silva was again among the substitutes.
Scott Parker made three changes to the Bournemouth side that beat Aston Villa 2-0 in their Premier League opener last weekend. Lewis Cook, Jack Stacey and Ryan Christie came in to replace Dominic Solanke, Jordan Zemura and Philip Billing.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
