Manchester City wait for news on defensive duo Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City are waiting on news of two defenders as they count the cost of a damaging draw with Chelsea.

Enzo Fernandez scored a stoppage-time equaliser at the Etihad Stadium as title-chasing City were pegged back to 1-1 by the managerless Londoners on Sunday, leaving them six points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The late leveller compounded City’s woes after the loss of two centre-backs in Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias to injury during the second half.

The pair were due to be assessed on Monday but manager Pep Guardiola admitted it “doesn’t look good” for either, suggesting both were facing lay-offs.

That would further limit Guardiola’s defensive options with John Stones having been out for the past month with a thigh injury and Rayan Ait-Nouri away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

In addition, midfielder Nico Gonzalez missed the Chelsea game with a knock and Guardiola is also without Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Mateo Kovacic and Omar Marmoush for Wednesday’s clash with Brighton.

The positive news from the weekend was the successful return of Rodri, who played the full 90 minutes on what was his first start since October.

The influential midfielder has suffered a number of setbacks, the latest being a hamstring problem, as he attempts to come back from the serious knee problem that ruled him out for much of last season.

“It’s been a terrible, terrible time for me,” the Spain international said. “Everything that comes right now is a gift, every minute that I’ve been on the pitch, it’s a joy for me.

“Thank you to God for giving me this second opportunity and to enjoy my profession and recover my smile.”

Rodri was particularly strong in the first half and created a chance for Erling Haaland, who hit a post, before having a hand in Tijjani Reijnders’ opening goal.

City continued to control large spells of the game but were unable to breach a resilient Chelsea side for a second time.

It had been an unsettling week for Chelsea after the sudden departure of manager Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day but, under the temporary stewardship of Under-21 boss Calum McFarlane, they showed character to battle back.

Fernandez snatched the point when he struck from close range in the fourth minute of time added on after initially miskicking and then being denied by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Rodri said: “In winter we know all the games, we know all the players we have out, but this is the rhythm, we have to adjust.

“There are no excuses, we have to go through these situations and lift our heads up and focus on the next game.”