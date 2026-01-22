Manchester United facing further financial challenges after Deloitte Money League fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are braced for the possibility they could slip still further in the Deloitte Money League after getting their lowest ever place in the annual study of football clubs’ income.

United slid four places to eighth for the 2024-25 season, when they only ranked fourth for revenue among English clubs, after Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, United are set for a sizeable dip in their matchday and broadcast income for the current financial year as they pay the price for their failings on the pitch last season and in domestic cups this year.

United, who were knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup at the first hurdle, will only play 20 home games this season, compared to 30 last year.

They will also have no European broadcast income after Ruben Amorim’s team only finished 15th in the Premier League last season and lost the Europa League final.

But United believe their rising commercial income points to the underlying strength of the business. They recorded their highest ever revenue last season - £666.5m – despite not getting the financial benefits of competing in the Champions League, aided by £333m in commercial income, a rise of 10 percent.

United have projected their revenue for the current year will be in the region of £640m to £670m. However, Tottenham and Chelsea, who were placed ninth and 10th in the Money League last season, when neither was in the Champions League, are both competing in it now.

open image in gallery Manchester United were dumped out of the FA Cup by Brighton ( PA Wire )

But United’s appeal to sponsors and large fanbase was shown as they recorded the highest revenue of any club not in the Champions League last season, while they are set to post the biggest of any who are not involved in any European competition this season.

United have brought their wage bill down and it is expected that Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea will pay more in salaries to players this season. They also embarked on a cost-cutting measure after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe assumed control, leading to 450 staff losing their jobs.

Meanwhile, after coming 15th, their lowest finish for half a century, United are on course to bring in more prize money from the Premier League. They are currently fifth.