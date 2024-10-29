Erik ten Hag sacked LIVE: Ruben Amorim ‘in talks’ as Manchester United line up next manager

✕ Close Erik ten Hag lashes out at ‘fairytales and lies’ over his Manchester United future

Manchester United are in talks with Ruben Amorim after Erik ten Hag was sacked just weeks into the season.

The Sporting coach is understood to be considering the opportunity after the Old Trafford hierarchy put the 39-year-old at the top of their list to replace Ten Hag, who was relieved of his duties just four months after signing a one-year contract extension.

United made their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign under Ten Hag and former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take interim charge while the search for a permanent head coach is conducted.

There has also been interest in Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and Brentford’s Thomas Frank while Spain legend and former Barcelona boss Xavi is available.

Follow all the reaction to Ten Hag’s sacking and updates on United’s new manager search in our live blog below