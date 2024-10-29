Erik ten Hag sacked LIVE: Ruben Amorim ‘in talks’ as Manchester United line up next manager
Ten Hag has been sacked after Man Utd made their worst start to a Premier League season
Manchester United are in talks with Ruben Amorim after Erik ten Hag was sacked just weeks into the season.
The Sporting coach is understood to be considering the opportunity after the Old Trafford hierarchy put the 39-year-old at the top of their list to replace Ten Hag, who was relieved of his duties just four months after signing a one-year contract extension.
United made their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign under Ten Hag and former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take interim charge while the search for a permanent head coach is conducted.
There has also been interest in Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and Brentford’s Thomas Frank while Spain legend and former Barcelona boss Xavi is available.
Follow all the reaction to Ten Hag’s sacking and updates on United’s new manager search in our live blog below
Man United in talks to make Ruben Amorim new manager to replace Erik ten Hag
Manchester United are in talks to try and appoint Ruben Amorim, with the Sporting CP head coach now understood to be considering the opportunity. The Old Trafford hierarchy have put the 39-year-old top of their list, having not considered him during the summer. They are also willing to negotiate with the Portuguese club about a release fee.
United are seeking to impress on Amorim the opportunity that the job presents, in what would almost serve as a clean slate. With interest having grown since the start of the season, Amorim is known to have been reluctant to leave Sporting mid-season. The Portuguese has restored the club to glory, and already has them clear at the top of the table in what would be a third title, after 2020-21 and 2023-24.
Man United in talks to make Amorim new manager to replace Ten Hag
The Portuguese coach was thought to not want to switch mid-season but may now be persuaded
Manchester United willing to meet release clause for Amorim
Reports on Monday evening suggested Manchester United were moving quickly to replace Ten Hag and were willing to pay the £8.3m release clause to secure 39-year-old Amorim, whose Sporting Lisbon side sit top of the Portuguese table.
Amorim has won two Portuguese titles and two League Cups with Sporting since joining the club in March 2020.
Manchester United settle on ‘unanimous’ Erik ten Hag decision due to two clear reasons
Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag and put Ruud van Nistelrooy in interim charge after deciding there was no excuse for their current underachievement.
In a unanimous decision by the club’s new hierarchy, the Independent understands, United decided neither results nor performances were good enough to give them reasons to persist with Ten Hag.
United had triggered a one-year contract extension for the Dutchman – though only after speaking to a host of other managers – and in September, new chief executive Omar Berrada said they were “fully backing him” while sporting director Dan Ashworth also gave Ten Hag his support.
Man Utd settle on ‘unanimous’ Erik ten Hag decision due to two clear reasons
Ten Hag has been dismissed with the Red Devils languishing down in 14th and Ruud van Nistelrooy put in charge on an interim basis
Even in glory, Erik ten Hag showed why Manchester United had to sack him
It says much about Manchester United’s decision on Monday to sack Erik ten Hag, as well as the club’s long-term indecision, that even the Dutch coach’s great victory offered reasons to make a change. In the days before May’s FA Cup final, the Dutch coach was insistent on going “toe to toe” with Manchester City. It was only after hours of internal debate, led by Darren Fletcher, that Ten Hag relented. He had to be told to go with different tactics.
United still persisted with the manager, even though the decision to make a change had largely been settled on before that final. That stance was revealed with how they essentially interviewed Ten Hag for his own job over the weeks after, in a first big move by the new Ineos football leadership. It immediately undermined another season. United’s multi-headed hierarchy couldn’t ultimately settle on the right replacement, which remains a problem. That, allied with initial fan emotion, was the only reason that the decision was delayed until now.
Even in glory, Erik ten Hag showed why Man Utd had to sack him
The Dutch coach has been dismissed just five months after guiding the Red Devils to FA Cup glory, yet there were signs he was not the right man to lead the new project under Ineos
Erik ten Hag sacked by Manchester United
Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United after the club’s worst start to a Premier League season and just four months on from being handed a contract extension at Old Trafford.
United have won just three of their opening nine league games of the campaign, including Sunday’s late 2-1 defeat at West Ham, with Ten Hag failing to impress United’s new club ownership.
The decision was confirmed on Monday and former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was Ten Hag’s assistant, will take interim charge with immediate effect.
Erik ten Hag sacked by Man Utd
Ten Hag took Manchester United to their lowest Premier League finish last season and results failed to improve this season despite being backed by the owners in the summer
Next Manchester United manager odds: Two-horse race tipped after Erik ten Hag sacked
Manchester United are looking for a new manager after Erik ten Hag was sacked following a poor start to the season.
United are 14th in the Premier League after nine games, and lie 21st in the Europa League table have failed to win any of their opening three fixtures.
The defeat by West Ham United on the weekend was ironically one of the team’s better performances under Ten Hag this season, but it proved to be the final straw for the Ineos ownership as a string of missed chances resulted in a 2-1 loss.
Next Man Utd manager: Two-horse race underway after Ten Hag sacked
Ruud van Nistelrooy has the chance to impress after Ten Hag’s Manchester United exit
Garncaho responds to Ten Hag’s departure
Alejandro Garnacho wrote on Instagram and wished Erik ten Hag all the best.
He said: “Thank you for everything, boss. I will always be grateful to you for giving me the opportunity and the confidence to play for this club.
“It hasn’t gone as well as we wanted, but I will remember the good times we had together and I wish you all the best in the future. Thank you very much Erik.”
Fight’s been called off – Erik ten Hag like ‘boxer knocked down’ says Ferdinand
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand likened Erik ten Hag’s reign to a boxer getting “knocked down” and “never recovering”.
Ten Hag was sacked as United first-team manager on Monday following a disappointing start to the season.
They slipped into 14th in the Premier League table following their fourth league defeat of the season, by West Ham on Sunday.
Speculation had mounted over the Dutchman’s position in recent weeks and Ferdinand admitted he was unsurprised to see the boss go.
Fight’s been called off – Erik ten Hag like ‘boxer knocked down’ says Ferdinand
The Manchester United manager was sacked on Monday after yet another Premier League defeat.
Ten Hag’s side conceded late goals
26% - Seven of Erik ten Hag’s 27 Premier League defeats came via a 90th minute winner, the highest percentage of defeats to 90th minute goals of any manager to lose 20+ games in Premier League history.
United’s record this season
Manchester United have won just four times from their opening 13 games in all competitions in the 2024/25 with one of those wins coming against League One side Barnsley.
Just three wins from nine in the Premier League, United sit in 14th place - already 12 points behind leaders Manchester City and just seven points off the bottom three.
They have scored just eight times in the league, with only bottom club Southampton and Crystal Palace having scored fewer goals (six).
United remain winless in the Europa League, having taken the lead in all three fixtures before having to settle for a draw.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments