Manchester United agree deal for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Benjamin Sesko after agreeing a deal worth up to £73.7million with RB Leipzig, the PA news agency understands.
The talented 22-year-old striker has been the subject of a tug of a war as the Red Devils and Newcastle both attempted to bolster their attacks ahead of the new season.
Sesko indicated to United that he favoured a move to them over the Magpies and PA understands they have now agreed a deal with Leipzig worth 76.5m euros (£66.3m) plus a potential 8.5m euros (£7.4m) in add-ons.
The Slovenia international has been granted permission to travel to Manchester to undergo a medical and complete the move.
