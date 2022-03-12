Close Rangnick: 'They deserved to win the game'

Tottenham travel to Manchester United in the evening kick-off in the Premier League with the outcome likely to be pivotal in the race for a top four finish.

Spurs went down 3-0 at home to the Red Devils last October with both sides under different managers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Santo have since been replaced by Ralf Rangnick and Antonio Conte, while Arsenal are the pace-setters in fourth after an impressive run of form from Mikel Arteta’s side, most recently in their slick attacking display at Watford.

Discussion has centred around Conte’s future, which will be decided at the end of the season as the Italian has demaned the club match his ambition with facts and not words: “For sure at the moment there is only one truth - I am committed to this club for another year. For sure it is true that I would like this - to fight for the future, to fight to be competitive, to fight to win and not only to finish fourth in the league, because I repeat, that is not my ambition.

"My ambition is to be competitive and to fight to win. I want this and I know my heart, my soul, my mind wants these things. I hope myself and the club match each other in this situation. For sure, you need in the future to have other important steps and to have ambition. And it needs to be ambition with facts, not only with words."