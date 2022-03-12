Manchester United vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after Cristiano Ronaldo goal
Follow live coverage as Antonio Conte’s Spurs travel to Old Trafford in a pivotal match in the race to finish in the top four of the Premier League
Tottenham travel to Manchester United in the evening kick-off in the Premier League with the outcome likely to be pivotal in the race for a top four finish.
Spurs went down 3-0 at home to the Red Devils last October with both sides under different managers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Santo have since been replaced by Ralf Rangnick and Antonio Conte, while Arsenal are the pace-setters in fourth after an impressive run of form from Mikel Arteta’s side, most recently in their slick attacking display at Watford.
Discussion has centred around Conte’s future, which will be decided at the end of the season as the Italian has demaned the club match his ambition with facts and not words: “For sure at the moment there is only one truth - I am committed to this club for another year. For sure it is true that I would like this - to fight for the future, to fight to be competitive, to fight to win and not only to finish fourth in the league, because I repeat, that is not my ambition.
“My ambition is to be competitive and to fight to win. I want this and I know my heart, my soul, my mind wants these things. I hope myself and the club match each other in this situation. For sure, you need in the future to have other important steps and to have ambition. And it needs to be ambition with facts, not only with words.” Follow live goal and score updates, build-up, analysis, reaction and more from Old Trafford below:
GOAL! Man Utd 1 - 0 Tottenham (Ronaldo, 12’)⚽️
12 mins: That’s what they’ve been waiting for! When Cristiano Ronaldo was brought back to Old Trafford in the summer the fans all hoped he’d roll back the clock and dazzle them with wonderous goals. This is one of them.
United work the ball down the right and send it inside to Fred. He flicks it past Rodrigo Bentancur and finds Ronaldo outside the box but bang in front of goal. Eric Dier holds his ground and allows Ronaldo to set himself. With barely a back lift the Portuguese strikes his shot and curls it away from the diving Hugo Lloris to pick out the top corner!
Manchester United take the lead at Old Trafford.
Man Utd 0 - 0 Tottenham
11 mins: Chance! It’s a fantastic diagonal ball over tp Jadon Sancho on the left wing. He drops in behind Matt Doherty and brings it under control on his way into the box. Ronaldo is wide open and Sancho pulls it back to him. He shoots but Eric Dier steps up to him and blocks it. There’s a big appeal for handball from both Sancho and Ronaldo but the referee lets play go on. Dier was so close to Ronaldo, I’m not sure what he could do to avoid it.
Man Utd 0 - 0 Tottenham
Man Utd 0 - 0 Tottenham
9 mins: Cristiano Ronaldo gets his first sight at goal. It’s good work from Paul Pogba who carries the ball to the byline and holds it up under pressure. He spins and lays the ball back into the box where Ronaldo attempts to chip a shot to the far top corner only to send it over the crossbar.
Man Utd 0 - 0 Tottenham
6 mins: Sergio Reguilon slips a perfectly weighted ball down the left wing and Son keeps it in play. He drives inside, goes past Matic and lays the ball off to Harry Kane. Space opens up for a shot but instead he attempts to play Matt Doherty in on the right side of the box but Harry Maguire intercepts the pass and United work it clear.
Man Utd 0 - 0 Tottenham
3 mins: Harry Maguire steps into midfield to tackle Harry Kane and knocks the ball away from the Tottenham forward. It comes to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who flicks a pass over the top and sends Kane sprinting into space on the right side of the pitch. He recovers the ball but Raphael Varane gets across to stop him sending a pass into the box.
Man Utd 0 - 0 Tottenham
Kick off: Spurs kick off the match and work the ball over to the left side towards Son Heung-min. He’s pounced on by Nemanja Matic who comes away with the ball for the home side.
Manchester United vs Tottenham
Here come the teams. This is a big game for both sides in the race for a Champions League place. Tottenham won 6-1 when they came to Old Trafford last season but Man Utd beat them 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the reverse fixture this year.
United would move back into the top four with a win, Tottenham would leapfrog the Red Devils if they’re triumphant today. Who’s going to win this one?
Manchester United vs Tottenham
Harry Kane has scored 93 times in 137 Premier League away games and another goal would see him equal Wayne Rooney as the competition’s leading away scorer.
Kane has three goals and two assists in his last three top-flight appearances at Old Trafford.
Manchester United vs Tottenham
David De Gea starts for Manchester United today after a false positive Covid test but there’s no room for Bruno Fernandes in the Man Utd squad as he misses out due to illness. Ralf Rangnick addressed both players before kick off saying:
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies