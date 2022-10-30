Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United take on West Ham this afteroon in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side have gone unbeaten at home and abroad in the seven games since that 6-3 humbling at Manchester City at the start of the month, and could climb above Chelsea into fifth with victory here.

They come up against a West Ham who have recovered from their poor start to the season and have only lost once since mid-September.

That defeat came at Anfield but the Hammers would leapfrog Liverpool into ninth in the Premier League table with a win this afternoon.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs West Ham?

The Premier League fixture kicks off at 4.15pm GMT today, Sunday 30 October.

How to watch

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels in the UK. Subscribing customers can stream the match online via the Sky Sports website and app.

Team news

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is set to miss Sunday’s clash with West Ham with a back injury. Fellow France international Raphael Varane will be sidelined but defender Harry Maguire made his return from injury as a substitute in Thursday’s Europa League win against Sheriff, so did midfielder Donny Van De Beek. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in team training but Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe remain long-term absentees. Phil Jones is not registered for Premier League games and Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

West Ham will check on Jarrod Bowen, who missed Thursday’s Europa Conference League win over Silkeborg with an ankle injury. The England World Cup hopeful has resumed light training and will be assessed ahead of kick-off. Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Craig Dawson (dead leg) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) are still out.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma; Scamacca.

Prediction

Both sides have enjoyed impressive October form and this should be a good contest, but the backing of a home crowd should see the hosts over the line. Manchester United 2-1 West Ham.