Is Manchester United vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the meeting at Old Trafford
Manchester United take on West Ham this afteroon in the Premier League at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag’s side have gone unbeaten at home and abroad in the seven games since that 6-3 humbling at Manchester City at the start of the month, and could climb above Chelsea into fifth with victory here.
They come up against a West Ham who have recovered from their poor start to the season and have only lost once since mid-September.
That defeat came at Anfield but the Hammers would leapfrog Liverpool into ninth in the Premier League table with a win this afternoon.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is Manchester United vs West Ham?
The Premier League fixture kicks off at 4.15pm GMT today, Sunday 30 October.
How to watch
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels in the UK. Subscribing customers can stream the match online via the Sky Sports website and app.
Team news
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is set to miss Sunday’s clash with West Ham with a back injury. Fellow France international Raphael Varane will be sidelined but defender Harry Maguire made his return from injury as a substitute in Thursday’s Europa League win against Sheriff, so did midfielder Donny Van De Beek. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in team training but Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe remain long-term absentees. Phil Jones is not registered for Premier League games and Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.
West Ham will check on Jarrod Bowen, who missed Thursday’s Europa Conference League win over Silkeborg with an ankle injury. The England World Cup hopeful has resumed light training and will be assessed ahead of kick-off. Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Craig Dawson (dead leg) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) are still out.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.
West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma; Scamacca.
Prediction
Both sides have enjoyed impressive October form and this should be a good contest, but the backing of a home crowd should see the hosts over the line. Manchester United 2-1 West Ham.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies