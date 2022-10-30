Manchester United vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Old Trafford
Follow live coverage as Manchester United face West Ham United in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Nathan Bishop, Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia, Fred, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho.
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Hammers have recovered from their very poor start to the season in recent weeks, winning three of their last five games after losing five of their first seven. They beat Bournemouth 2-0 in London last time out, but have won just five points from 18 available in away games during this campaign.
The sixth-placed hosts have at least one game in hand over all the sides above them, and could rise to fifth with a win in this game. The Red Devils are on a four-match unbeaten streak since losing 6-3 to neighbours Manchester City at the beginning of October.
Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture on the Premier League, as Manchester United take on West Ham at Old Trafford.
