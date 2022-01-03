Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action live as the Ralf Rangnick and Bruno Lage’s sides go head-to-head at Old Trafford
Manchester United will look to move back to within a point of the top four on Monday night when they host Wolves in the Premier League. The Red Devils are seventh but have two games in hand on most of the teams above them, unbeaten in the top flight since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final match in charge. A routine win over Burnley last time out offered hope that cohesion is improving under Ralf Rangnick, who had previously suggested the team were not as far along in their development as he had hoped.
As for Wolves, a resolute defensive showing under Bruno Lage this season - only Man City have conceded fewer - has them ninth in the table and able to go up another place with victory here. Goalscoring has been a real issue though, with just 13 in 18 games making them the league’s second-lowest scorers.
The visitors have only won once in their last six but have not conceded more than once in a single game since early November. Follow all the team news and live action below as Man United face Wolves:
Man Utd vs Wolves: Ralf Rangnick rules out Edinson Cavani leaving Manchester United
Ralf Rangnick will not let Edinson Cavani leave Manchester United this month, with the interim manager making his desire to keep the veteran striker clear during their recent discussions.
The 34-year-old has scored 19 goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils since Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer joined on a free transfer in October 2020.
Cavani was strongly tipped to leave Old Trafford at the end of last season only to agree a one-year contract extension, but talk has once grown about the striker’s future.
Ralf Rangnick rules out Edinson Cavani leaving Manchester United
A number of players have been linked with exits in the January transfer window
Man Utd vs Wolves: Safe standing trialled at Old Trafford
Yesterday’s Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool staged a safe standing trial alllowing fans to legally stand up for the duration of the match without being forced to sit back down.
There are five clubs participating in the initiative to prove that safe standing is a plausible alternative for fans who already stand up throughout matches even though that is legally forbidden.
Manchester United are one of those five clubs so home and away supporters will be allowed to stand for this evening’s game with Wolves. Manager Bruno Lage praised the initiative saying:
"It is a good decision. Football is about emotion. When you go to the cinema, you sit and watch the movie.
"Sometimes you go to some places and don’t feel the emotion. We want to feel the environment and the emotion from the supporters."
Man Utd vs Wolves: Head-to-head
Wolves are winless in 10 league games away to Manchester United since beating them at Old Trafford in February 1980 - they’ve drawn three times and lost seven in that run scoring a total of three goals.
Manchester United could register a fourth successive top-flight win against Wolves for the first time since a sequence of five victories between 1964 and 1968.
Man Utd vs Wolves: Phil Jones starts for United
The big news from the team selections is that Phil Jones starts for Manchester United. It has been 707 days since he last put on the shirt and featured for the club.
The defender’s last appearance was in a 6-1 FA Cup win against Tranmere on 26th January 2020.
Man Utd vs Wolves: Team changes
Ralf Rangnick makes two changes to the Manchester United team that defeated Burnley last time out. Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire both drop out with Raphael Varane and Phil Jones taking the centre-back spots. Bruno Fernandes starts on the bench.
There are also two changes for Wolves. Nelson Semedo and Franciso Trincao come in for Ki-Jana Hoever and Leander Dendoncker who both start on the bench.
Man Utd vs Wolves: Line-ups
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Sancho, Greenwood, Cavani, Ronaldo
Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Marcal, Neves, Moutinho, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence
Man Utd vs Wolves: Lage on Covid disruption
Wolves’ last Premier League fixture was on December 19th and they have spent the last two weeks dealing with an outbreak of Covid in the squad.
Manager Bruno Lage was asked how the postponements have disrupted Wolves’ preparation for tonight’s game and he said:
Man Utd vs Wolves: Rangnick on Wolves
More from Manchester United’s head coach who spoke about tonight’s match in his pre-game press conference. He emphasised that United need to find a way to break down Wolves’ solid defence without leaving themselves vulnerable to the counter-attack something they haven’t been able to do convincingly this season.
Rangnick said:
Man Utd vs Wolves: Rangnick not happy with United progress
Manchester United have not lost a Premier League game since Ralf Rangnick took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager but the new boss is unhappy with the progress of the team.
The Red Devils have won three and drawn two of Rangnick’s five games in charge but those results don’t reflect the less than stellar performances they’ve put in on the pitch.
Rangnick partly blames the Covid outbreak at the club which saw them take an unexpected two week break in December as matches got postponed. He said:
