(Getty Images)

Manchester United will look to move back to within a point of the top four on Monday night when they host Wolves in the Premier League. The Red Devils are seventh but have two games in hand on most of the teams above them, unbeaten in the top flight since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final match in charge. A routine win over Burnley last time out offered hope that cohesion is improving under Ralf Rangnick, who had previously suggested the team were not as far along in their development as he had hoped.

As for Wolves, a resolute defensive showing under Bruno Lage this season - only Man City have conceded fewer - has them ninth in the table and able to go up another place with victory here. Goalscoring has been a real issue though, with just 13 in 18 games making them the league’s second-lowest scorers.

The visitors have only won once in their last six but have not conceded more than once in a single game since early November. Follow all the team news and live action below as Man United face Wolves: