Deadline day live – Ben Chilwell and Evan Ferguson set for loan moves
The window shuts at 11pm.
- Evan Ferguson set to join West Ham
- Ben Chilwell could be heading to Crystal Palace
- Juventus close in on Lloyd Kelly
- Aston Villa look to bring in Marco Asensio
0810 – After Marcus Rashford sealed his loan switch to Aston Villa on Sunday night, there are other big names set to move today. The likes of Ben Chilwell, Evan Ferguson, Marco Asensio and Lloyd Kelly are all likely to have new clubs by the close of play, while Mathys Tel and Christopher Nkunku have speculation over their futures at Bayern Munich and Chelsea respectively.
0800 – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog. The window closes at 11pm for Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership teams.