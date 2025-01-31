Aston Villa interested in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford
The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.
Aston Villa are exploring the possibility of signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford before Monday’s transfer deadline.
Rashford has been frozen out of Ruben Amorim’s squad at Old Trafford, with the United boss saying after Sunday’s win over Fulham he would rather select 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital.
Villa are looking for attacking players and boss Unai Emery has identified the 27-year-old as a target, the PA news agency understands.
Any move would likely be a loan deal and Villa would have to find a way of financing Rashford’s hefty wage demands if the player was interested in a switch to Villa Park.
Villa are also interested in Chelsea’s Joao Felix and Paris St Germain’s Marco Asensio but can only bring in players if it is financially viable.
They do have some funds available after Jhon Duran’s exit to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr was confirmed on Friday in a deal which could be worth up to £71million.
However, Emery has said Ollie Watkins is happy at the club and will not be leaving after a rejected bid from Arsenal earlier this week.