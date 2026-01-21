Marseille v Liverpool live: Reds being frustrated in crunch Champions League clash
Arne Slot’s Liverpool travel to the in-form Ligue 1 side hoping to regain an all-important place in the top eight of the Champions League league phase
Liverpool face Olympique Marseille in the penultimate round of fixtures in the Champions League league phase tonight, with the Reds looking to climb into the top eight with a win at the Stade Velodrome.
Arne Slot’s side started the week in ninth in the league phase table, before dropping to 11th following Tuesday night’s matches, but still just one point out of an automatic qualification top-eight spot.
But while the Reds are unbeaten in 11 matches, the performances have been far from convincing, and the pressure is on Slot to turn things around at Anfield with the club still in the fight in Europe and the FA Cup.
However, they face an in-form Marseille side in their penultimate game, with the French club looking to move level on points with the Reds ahead of a match against Club Brugge in the final round of fixtures.
Follow all the latest updates from the Stade Velodrome below:
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
44 mins
The penalty appeal is waved away as replays show there was little in it.
Back to the free-kick then, which Salah and Szoboszlai are sizing up from just over 20 yards.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
43 mins
Liverpool want a penalty as a deep cross from Frimpong comes off Weah’s arm in the Marseille area. It’ll be checked!
Moments later, Liverpool win a free-kick in a dangerous area after Balerdi brings down Gravenberch.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
40 mins
CHANCE! Almost a superb goal from Mo Salah!
Liverpool counter quickly and Wirtz spreads it wide to Frimpong, who has plenty of space to get to the edge of the area and fizz in a cross.
It’s an enticing ball in towards Salah at the near post, and the Egyptian can only manage to flick it onto the roof of the net.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
37 mins
Good defending from Balerdi to cut out a promising through ball from Salah.
The visitors come again and Pavard does brilliantly to put a challenge in on Wirtz before he can geta shot away in the area.
Liverpool have certainly begun to look the brighter of the two teams.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
35 mins
Another half-chance for Liverpool as Salah swings in a lovely chipped pass into the path of Ekitike, but the Frenchman had strayed offside again.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
32 mins
It’s been a cagey affair so far at the Stade Velodrome, with very little in it so far.
Szoboszlai swings in a free-kick from deep but it’s never troubling the home defence.
The visitors come again but Kerkez loops in a cross that goes out for a goal kick.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
29 mins
Kondogbia gets very lucky as he tries a silly flick in his own half and almost gives Liverpool a 3-v-2 in attack, but the defender does well to dive in and take it away from Szoboszlai.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
27 mins
CHANCE!
Marseille win a free-kick midway into the Liverpool half. It’s swung in and falls kindly for Gouiri at the far post. He lines up the shot and rifles an effort that Alisson does well to parry away from danger.
DISALLOWED GOAL! Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
23 mins
DISALOWED GOAL! Liverpool thought they were ahead, but Ekitike is offside.
It’s was a lovely move too, with a little counter seeing Salah thread in a pass to Szoboszlai on the wing, before the Hungarian fizzed in a low cross that Ekitike tapped home.
Replays show he was quite far off, though it was a smart run from the youngster.
Marseille 0-0 Liverpool
22 mins
The hosts are just trying to keep possession to take the sting out of Liverpool’s attacking.
The Reds are happy to press high but this Marseille side are proving handy with the ball at their feet so far, even if it hasn’t clicked in attack yet.
