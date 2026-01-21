Liverpool have been 'so unlucky' with results, says Arne Slot

Liverpool face Olympique Marseille in the penultimate round of fixtures in the Champions League league phase tonight, with the Reds looking to climb into the top eight with a win at the Stade Velodrome.

Arne Slot’s side started the week in ninth in the league phase table, before dropping to 11th following Tuesday night’s matches, but still just one point out of an automatic qualification top-eight spot.

But while the Reds are unbeaten in 11 matches, the performances have been far from convincing, and the pressure is on Slot to turn things around at Anfield with the club still in the fight in Europe and the FA Cup.

However, they face an in-form Marseille side in their penultimate game, with the French club looking to move level on points with the Reds ahead of a match against Club Brugge in the final round of fixtures.

Follow all the latest updates from the Stade Velodrome below: