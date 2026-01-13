Michael Carrick tasked with reaching Champions League after getting Man Utd job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New head coach Michael Carrick believes Manchester United have the quality to salvage their season after being charged with securing Champions League qualification.

Having last week sacked Ruben Amorim after an acrimonious end to 14 underwhelming months in charge, the former midfielder, club captain and first-team coach was handed the Old Trafford reins for the rest of the season on Tuesday.

Carrick beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruud van Nistelrooy to a role that is focused on ending a trophyless and topsy-turvy campaign in the European places, with United in the midst of a first season without continental football since 2014-15.

Interim boss Darren Fletcher stressed the importance of securing Champions League football after Sunday’s FA Cup third-round exit to Brighton and the new boss believes in the quality of the players at his disposal.

“I know what it takes to succeed here,” said head coach Carrick, who won trophies aplenty across 464 appearances for United before starting his coaching career at the club.

“My focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing.

“I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years, I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here.

“There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves.”

Carrick takes over with United seventh in the Premier League and just three points off Liverpool in fourth, but he faces an unenviable start to life to his second spell in charge.

The 44-year-old – who oversaw a three-game unbeaten stint after Solskjaer’s sacking in November 2021 – begins with Saturday’s Old Trafford derby against Manchester City before heading to leaders Arsenal the following weekend.

But despite that start and United’s issues, there is belief within the club hierarchy that Carrick can fulfil their ambitions having called time on Amorim’s patchy, and increasingly fractious, reign.

The Old Trafford side decided to bring in a coach with an understanding of the club to smooth the transition into a short-term post, with United sources telling the Press Association that the midfielder was the unanimous choice to take charge as director of football Jason Wilcox considers Amorim’s long-term successor.

“Michael is an excellent coach and knows exactly what it takes to win at Manchester United,” the director of football said.

“He is ready to lead our talented and determined group of players for the remainder of the season as we continue to build the club towards regular and sustained success.”

Wilcox and Carrick worked together in deciding a suitable backroom team, leading to the approach and subsequent appointment of both Steve Holland and Jonathan Woodgate.

Experienced Holland was Gareth Southgate’s assistant during his eight years as England boss, while Woodgate worked with Carrick at Middlesbrough and played alongside Wilcox at Leeds.

Former United defender Jonny Evans, under-21s coach Travis Binnion and goalkeeping coach Craig Mawson complete the coaching set-up after the trio worked under Fletcher during his two-game spell in interim charge.

Fletcher stepped up from his role as under-18s boss last week, overseeing last Wednesday’s league draw at Burnley and Sunday’s FA Cup exit to Brighton.

PA understands the former midfielder is rated exceptionally highly by the club hierarchy and turned down the opportunity to form part of Carrick’s staff in order to continue leading the under-18s.

United said in a statement: “The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Darren Fletcher for his leadership during the last week.

“Fletcher will remain as lead coach of the under-18s, playing a vital role in developing players ready to perform in a winning Manchester United first team.”

Carrick was at new-look Carrington on Tuesday and is set to lead training on Wednesday after the players had two pre-planned days off.

The ex-England international takes over having been undefeated in his previous three matches in charge and then managed Championship outfit Middlesbrough between October 2022 until his sacking last June.