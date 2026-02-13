Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is set to take the helm at Championship side Blackburn Rovers in a unique arrangement that will see him juggle both roles.

The deal is understood to be on a joint basis, with O'Neill balancing Rovers' relegation battle and preparations for Northern Ireland's crucial World Cup play-offs.

This demanding schedule includes Northern Ireland's play-off semi-final away to Italy in March.

Should they defy expectations, he would then oversee a subsequent play-off against either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina, with a spot in the summer tournament at stake.

This mirrors his previous arrangement at Stoke in late 2019, where he initially remained Northern Ireland manager, though Covid-19 disruption saw him leave his international post before the Euro 2020 play-offs.

open image in gallery Northern Ireland play in the World Cup play-offs next month (PA) ( PA Wire )

The 56-year-old was in Brussels on Thursday for the UEFA Nations League draw, which paired Northern Ireland with Hungary, Ukraine, and Georgia, but did not speak to media.

Blackburn currently sit 22nd in the Championship table, level on points with Leicester above them and holding a game in hand.

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Damien Johnson has been in interim charge at Ewood Park since Valerien Ismael was sacked on 2 February.

O'Neill has a track record of guiding clubs away from trouble, having steered Stoke out of the relegation zone after joining mid-season in 2019.

He returned for his second spell as Northern Ireland manager in December 2022, recently marking his 100th match in charge.

His national side is aiming for their first World Cup in 40 years, and their first major tournament since O'Neill led them to Euro 2016, but face a tricky route to this summer’s global event.

With the deal anticipated to be completed swiftly, O'Neill could be in the dugout for Blackburn's trip to QPR on Saturday, embarking on a high-stakes dual mission for both club and country.