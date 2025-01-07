Mikel Arteta bemoans Arsenal missed chances against ‘super efficient’ Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final did not reflect his team’s performance as he hinted the ball used for the game at the Emirates Stadium hindered his players.

The Gunners were guilty of missing a host of chances as their hopes of reaching the final at Wembley in March were made to feel distant after an excellent display by Eddie Howe’s side.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon were the goalscorers, their finishing casting a stark light over the profligacy of the home side.

“It’s not the result that reflects the story of the game but the reality is that they were super efficient with the chances they had, and we weren’t,” said Arteta.

“We were unlucky in moments, you need that certain luck for the ball to bounce and you need that intuition as well. We’re going to have to generate more.”

The Carabao Cup has a different match ball to the one used in the Premier League, something Arteta felt was significant when he was asked to review his team’s wayward finishing.

“We kicked a lot of balls over the bar,” he said.

“It’s tricky. This ball flies a lot. It’s just different to the Premier League ball and we have to adapt to that. It flies different, the grip is very different as well.”

Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber both wasted excellent chances for Arsenal, heading off target from close range with the goal gaping, while Gabriel Martinelli struck a post and Gabriel was denied by Martin Dubravka.

Ultimately Newcastle’s finishing proved the difference, particularly Isak’s instinctive strike to break the deadlock.

“He was involved in both goals unfortunately, the two times that he had the ball in the box,” said Arteta of the striker who has repeatedly been linked with his team.

“That’s what you have when you have the real quality up front. They can make the difference.”

With one foot seemingly now in the final ahead of next month’s second leg at St James’ Park, Howe reflected on a hard-fought victory.

“The players definitely played today fatigued,” he said.

“We knew they would be from the Tottenham game (on Saturday), that was a big, physical game so we knew coming here it was going to be a tough ask mentally and physically.

“We lost our strength in the second half and it was a case of just managing the game.”

Of Isak’s display, which brought the striker a 50th Newcastle goal and a 10th in seven games before he was withdrawn as a precaution in the second half, Howe said: “He played very well in the first half today.

“He looked really good physically, his pace and movement were giving them a problem and he looked free. He took his goal really well.

“He’s so important. We can’t lose him, we can’t risk losing him. It’s a brilliant return. I think every team needs a good striker.

“You can see when Alex is in that mood tonight as he was in the first half, he is a brilliant player for us to use, I think the players really appreciate him.”