Mikel Arteta provides injury updates on Calafiori, Mosquera and Havertz ahead of Liverpool test

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal’s defensive options will remain limited for Thursday’s test of Liverpool with Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori still ruled out.

Mosquera picked up an ankle injury in December that Arteta said would keep the Colombian out for “weeks”, while Calafiori sustained a “very awkward” injury in the build-up to the visit of Brighton.

Neither were expected to feature against Liverpool but Arteta did note that the pair are closing in on a return, should nothing go wrong in their final stage of rehabilitation.

"They're out again,” he said at his pre-match press conference. “I think pretty soon (they will return). They have to go through the last stage of the rehab, and if everything goes well, hopefully soon they will be available for selection."

Arteta was also able to provide a positive update on the recovery of Kai Havertz, who has not featured since the opening day of the season at Manchester United with a knee injury.

The Spaniard confirmed the forward is on the verge of a return after five months on the shelf, with the Germany international training with the squad.

"We are monitoring his load,” Arteta added. “He's been out for a long time for two different reasons.

“He's very close. He trained this morning again. Hopefully we're going to have him available and the best version of himself."

open image in gallery Kai Havertz is nearing a return to action for Arsenal ( PA Wire )

Arsenal go into their meeting with Arne Slot’s men 14 points clear of the defending Premier League champions at the top of the table, with the Gunners vying to finally break the curse and lift the title after three consecutive second-place finishes.

They will nevertheless be out for revenge against one of only two sides to have beaten them this season, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning free-kick proving the difference when the two side’s met at Anfield in August.

"We want to win every game,” Arteta said. “The most important one is tomorrow's.

“We know what we have to do to beat them. Now we have to prove it on the pitch.”

Arsenal come into the game six points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City and will be eager to maintain the gap after Declan Rice’s brace inspired a hard-fought 3-2 win at Bournemouth.

open image in gallery Declan Rice played a starring role in Arsenal’s latest win (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

Rice has been one third of Arsenal’s stellar midfield three this season, accompanied by captain Martin Odegaard and summer signing Martin Zubimendi.

Arteta was asked if the fact all three were born within two months of each other has contributed to their on-pitch connection, to which the manager replied: "So they started to connect since their birth, yes? Let me investigate about that and I'll come back to you in a few weeks!

“It's a great point, maybe it's something that we have to think about. It's very clear that they click, they understand each other very well, they complement each other exceptionally well. And that's something that we believed that we could achieve before we brought them together and now they have done it."

Arteta also commented on the sacking of Ruben Amorim from Manchester United, highlighting the importance of results in surviving at this level.

"It's always sad to see a colleague lose his job,” he said.

“We're now where we are. You need support from the staff and players.

“At the end of the day, you need to win a lot of football matches if you want to stay in the job. That's the reality and the nature of the job."