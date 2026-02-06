Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has apologised to Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior after Arsenal players showed a supposed lack of “respect” to his team during the warm-up ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Sky Sports cameras captured the Blues boss in an angry exchange with the home team on the Emirates Stadium pitch before kick-off, accusing them of encroaching into Chelsea’s half.

“There’s certain etiquette in football,” Rosenior said after the match. “I don’t have an issue with anyone at Arsenal. It was just in that moment I didn’t think that respect was shown to my team.”

Arsenal went on to win that contest 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time Kai Havertz goal, putting them 4-2 up on aggregate and sealing the Gunners’ place in the Carabao Cup final.

And while Arteta counters that his team never meant any disrespect, he did issue something of an apology in his preview press conference ahead of this Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland.

Liam Rosenior wasn’t happy with Arsenal during the warm-up ( John Walton/PA Wire )

Asked about the comments, Arteta said: “I don't know, it's his opinion and we respect everybody.

"At any point, if one of the staff members did that, we apologise.”

He then attempted to justify why his players may have ended up going across the halfway line, adding: “It's very common in football. With the keepers they need to kick long balls."

Ahead of the visit of the Black Cats, Arteta was able to provide a positive injury update on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, hinting that a return is imminent for both, while confirming that Jurrien Timber will be available.

"Bukayo Saka, his hip is much better, and hopefully very soon he will be back with us,” Arteta said.

"Martin getting better. It's a matter of days for him. Jurrien is fine. He's good for the weekend.”

Teenage sensation Max Dowman, meanwhile, is yet to return to training as he nurses an ankle problem so is still “a few weeks” away from a comeback.