Mikel Merino confident Arsenal can do ‘big things’ despite Liverpool loss

Mikel Merino is confident Arsenal can do “big things” despite Sunday’s setback at reigning champions Liverpool.

Sunday’s cagey clash between last season’s Premier League top two was settled by a moment of magic as Dominik Szoboszlai’s 30-yard free-kick thundered home.

Liverpool head into the international break top of the pile after starting the season with three wins and inflicting Arsenal’s first away league loss since November.

Asked if he thinks Liverpool and Arsenal are going to be the two teams tussling for the title this season, Gunners midfielder Merino said: “I think two of them, for sure.

“Two big squads, two prime mentality teams that always want to attack, always want to win games, and are going to be winning lots of games during the season.

“But we have many other teams that have the same qualities, also good squads around the league.

“It’s going to be a tough one, it’s going to be a long one and we know it’s not going to be decided in the first five games, so be patient, take the positives from today and carry on.”

this summer

“I think we are a different squad (to last season), but I think the mentality in the team is that we can do big things,” Merino said. “Obviously, we want to take that next step and I think we are ready.

“Games like today, obviously, are hard to digest because you lost, even though the feeling was that we deserved better.

“But, yeah, overall, very excited for this squad, the amount of quality that we have, the amount of depth that we have now is going to be crucial for the future.

“Obviously, now it’s time to think about the national team, but very excited for coming back and still create those relationships with the new guys.

“Everyone needs time to adapt and in the future I think we’re going to be ready.”