Bournemouth sign new left back to pave way for Liverpool’s Milos Kerkez bid
Bournemouth have signed left back Adrien Truffert from French side Rennes on a five-year deal.
The 23-year-old was Rennes’ captain and played 33 Ligue 1 games last season before swapping northwest France for south England.
The move could pave the way for Liverpool to sign Milos Kerkez, with Bournemouth already adding a replacement to their ranks.
Kerkez is expected to depart the club for Premier League champions Liverpool, with a deal reportedly worth £45m agreed.
The Belgian-born Frenchman, who won a sole cap for his nation in 2022, has made 191 appearances for Rennes having come through their youth ranks.
The left-back has scored nine goals and provided 19 assists during his spell with the club.
Speaking to the Cherries’ club website, Truffert said: “It’s a great opportunity for me to keep progressing and to be part of an ambitious project. I felt the club’s confidence in me from the first discussions, and I’m excited to get started.
“It’s a dream for any player to play in the Premier League. It’s one of the best and most competitive leagues in the world. I’m looking forward to testing myself at this level, facing top players every week, and helping the team achieve great things.”
