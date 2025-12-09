Mohamed Salah reports for training with future at Liverpool in question

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah reported for Liverpool training on Tuesday morning with his future at the club in question.

The Egypt forward was left out of the Reds’ travelling squad for the Champions League tie away to Inter Milan on Tuesday night following his extraordinary outburst after the Premier League match at Leeds on Saturday.

He instead reported for training at the club’s Kirkby base on Tuesday morning and posted a picture of himself in the training ground gym.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said on Monday evening he had “no clue” whether Salah would play for the club again after his tirade at Leeds.

Asked whether Salah had played his last game for Liverpool, Slot replied: “I have no clue. I cannot answer that question at this point in time.

“I am a firm believer that there is always a possibility to return for a player. I can leave it with that I think.”

Salah signed a new contract in April which made him the club’s highest-paid player, but said following the Reds’ match at Leeds that he had been “thrown under the bus” by the Merseyside club.

Salah said he was “very, very disappointed” to have been named among the substitutes for the third-successive match, and added: “I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games so I can’t say they keep the promise.

“I said many times before that, I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship.

“I don’t know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.”

Salah is due to be absent from the team later this month in any case, with the Africa Cup of Nations getting under way on December 21.