Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morocco have been criticised by fans despite winning the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 fair play award after fans pointed out a towel trick used to unsettle Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the final.

The hosts lost 1-0 after extra time thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time strike in what descended into a volatile and controversial final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Two controversial decisions ignited the match, including a last-gasp penalty for Morocco, which saw manager Pape Thiaw drag his team off the pitch and into the dressing room in protest.

After Teranga Lions talisman Sadio Mane remained on the touchline, eventually retrieving his team after a long delay, Brahim Diaz, who won the controversial spot-kick, missed in the 24th minute of additional time with a ‘Panenka’ attempt.

The Atlas Lions were awarded a consolation Fair Play Award afterwards, yet fans pointed out the treatment towards Mendy and back-up goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf.

Due to the wet conditions, both goalkeepers utilised towels to dry their gloves throughout the contest and retain an element of control in their handling.

Viral footage has circulated, appearing to show ball boys inside the stadium stopping Diouf from handing towels to his teammate to cope with the wet conditions.

Mendy was also targeted by a fan when a laser pen could be seen flashing across his face.

As the rain continued to pour down, another clip appeared to show Achraf Hakimi throwing one of the Senegal towels over an advertising board.

open image in gallery Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is targeted by a laser ( AFP via Getty Images )

El Hadji Malick Diouf could then be seen hurdling the barrier and retrieving the towel.

The same tactics appeared to be used in the semi-final against Nigeria, with Morocco triumphing on penalties after a goalless draw after extra-time.

Videos surfaced of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali running to the bench with a staff member handing him a fresh towel.

The towel was then removed from beside Nwabali’s goal mouth, with the Chippa United shot-stopper interacting with the home crowd behind the goal.

open image in gallery Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy reacts after stopping a penalty ( AFP via Getty Images )

Diouf made light of the situation in victory, though, posting a picture of himself on Instagram with his Afcon 2025 medal and a towel.

The caption added, with a laughing emoji, read: “There she is. The medal and the towel.”