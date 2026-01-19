Morocco criticised over towel trick despite winning Afcon fair play award
Senegal triumphed after extra-time in a controversial match, with fans criticising attempts to prevent towels being handed to Edouard Mendy to combat the wet conditions in Rabat
Morocco have been criticised by fans despite winning the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 fair play award after fans pointed out a towel trick used to unsettle Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the final.
The hosts lost 1-0 after extra time thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time strike in what descended into a volatile and controversial final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
Two controversial decisions ignited the match, including a last-gasp penalty for Morocco, which saw manager Pape Thiaw drag his team off the pitch and into the dressing room in protest.
After Teranga Lions talisman Sadio Mane remained on the touchline, eventually retrieving his team after a long delay, Brahim Diaz, who won the controversial spot-kick, missed in the 24th minute of additional time with a ‘Panenka’ attempt.
The Atlas Lions were awarded a consolation Fair Play Award afterwards, yet fans pointed out the treatment towards Mendy and back-up goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf.
Due to the wet conditions, both goalkeepers utilised towels to dry their gloves throughout the contest and retain an element of control in their handling.
Viral footage has circulated, appearing to show ball boys inside the stadium stopping Diouf from handing towels to his teammate to cope with the wet conditions.
Mendy was also targeted by a fan when a laser pen could be seen flashing across his face.
As the rain continued to pour down, another clip appeared to show Achraf Hakimi throwing one of the Senegal towels over an advertising board.
El Hadji Malick Diouf could then be seen hurdling the barrier and retrieving the towel.
The same tactics appeared to be used in the semi-final against Nigeria, with Morocco triumphing on penalties after a goalless draw after extra-time.
Videos surfaced of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali running to the bench with a staff member handing him a fresh towel.
The towel was then removed from beside Nwabali’s goal mouth, with the Chippa United shot-stopper interacting with the home crowd behind the goal.
Diouf made light of the situation in victory, though, posting a picture of himself on Instagram with his Afcon 2025 medal and a towel.
The caption added, with a laughing emoji, read: “There she is. The medal and the towel.”
