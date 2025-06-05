Trevoh Chalobah hoping his England career lasts longer than brother Nathaniel’s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trevoh Chalobah is hoping to follow in his brother Nathaniel’s footsteps by winning his first England cap this week but hopes his international career lasts longer.

The Chelsea defender has received his maiden call-up for Thomas Tuchel’s squad for forthcoming games against Andorra and Senegal following a successful season.

He will be hoping to get on the pitch in the World Cup qualifier against the minnows in Barcelona on Saturday or the City Ground friendly against the African side three days later.

His sibling Nathaniel, who currently plays for Sheffield Wednesday, won his one and only England cap in a Nations League win over Spain in 2018, appearing for six minutes and 54 seconds as a late substitute.

And Trevoh is hoping that this is just the start for him.

The 25-year-old said: “When I found out I phoned my dad, spoke to my family, let them know, and they were over the moon for me also. And my older brother as well, Nathaniel. He was happy for me also.

“Obviously, him being here also, and to see his younger brother do the same, it was a very proud moment for him. And hopefully I can be here even more.

“It’s been a journey for my parents. Obviously, they’ve seen the highs and lows, and they’ve been there every single step of the way. It’s a good moment for them to share.”

Chalobah is one of five Chelsea players in the squad and he knows boss Tuchel well as the German handed him his Stamford Bridge debut.

It has been an impressive season for Chalobah as he starred on loan at Crystal Palace before returning to Chelsea to help the Blues to Conference League glory and Champions League qualification, with a trip to the United States for the Club World Cup still to come.

He added: “Individually for me, it’s been a very good season. This has been one of my goals, and it’s good to share with the Chelsea players.

“It just shows the quality that Chelsea produce and the players, it’s good to be here with them also and share that moment.

“They’ve obviously eased me in here and helped me. As I said, it just shows the quality and the players Chelsea are producing this over the years, it’s been amazing.

“I’m here, being called up to England, and it’s going to keep carrying on hopefully.”

While most of the England squad will be heading on holiday after the Senegal match, Chalobah and his Chelsea team-mates will be going to the US for the revamped Club World Cup.

He said: “This is the time after the internationals you probably want a holiday. But it’s going to be physically tough, it’s a different environment.

“But it’s important, us as players want to be competing at the highest level and playing against very good teams. This is what footballers want to be doing, and hopefully getting a trophy.”