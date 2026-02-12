England handed shot at revenge against Spain in Nations League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are set for a significant rematch against Spain, their Euro 2024 final conquerors, in the 2026-27 Nations League.

The draw, held in Brussels, coincided with the announcement of head coach Thomas Tuchel’s contract extension, now covering this campaign and the 2028 European Championship on home soil.

Spain broke England's hearts in the Euro 2024 final in Germany, which proved to be Gareth Southgate’s final match in charge.

Goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal, either side of a Cole Palmer equaliser handed Spain a 2-1 victory, but England will get their shot at revenge following Thursday’s draw.

Tuchel’s men will also take on Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group A3.

England have also suffered tournament heartbreak at the hands of Croatia in the past.

open image in gallery Sir Gareth Southgate quit as England manager after narrowly missing out on winning Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Archive )

Back in 2018, England reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 1990 but were beaten 2-1 by Croatia after extra time.

The two teams met again three years later in the European Championship at Wembley, with England gaining a measure of revenge as Kalvin Phillips scored the only goal of the game.

Wales will compete in Group A4 alongside Nations League holders Portugal, Denmark, and Norway.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland are set to face fellow 2026 World Cup qualifiers Switzerland, Slovenia, and North Macedonia in Group B1.

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn against Israel, Austria, and Kosovo in B3, while Northern Ireland will meet Hungary, Ukraine, and Georgia in Group B2.

The Nations League group matches will be played in the autumn, with four ties set to be played in a window running between late September and early October, and the final two in November.

The quarter-finals and promotion-relegation play-offs will be played in March 2027, with the final four to battle it out in the Nations League finals in June.