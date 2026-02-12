England handed shot at revenge against Spain in Nations League
England will take on Spain in the Nations League after losing to them in the Euro 2024 final
England are set for a significant rematch against Spain, their Euro 2024 final conquerors, in the 2026-27 Nations League.
The draw, held in Brussels, coincided with the announcement of head coach Thomas Tuchel’s contract extension, now covering this campaign and the 2028 European Championship on home soil.
Spain broke England's hearts in the Euro 2024 final in Germany, which proved to be Gareth Southgate’s final match in charge.
Goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal, either side of a Cole Palmer equaliser handed Spain a 2-1 victory, but England will get their shot at revenge following Thursday’s draw.
Tuchel’s men will also take on Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group A3.
England have also suffered tournament heartbreak at the hands of Croatia in the past.
Back in 2018, England reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 1990 but were beaten 2-1 by Croatia after extra time.
The two teams met again three years later in the European Championship at Wembley, with England gaining a measure of revenge as Kalvin Phillips scored the only goal of the game.
Wales will compete in Group A4 alongside Nations League holders Portugal, Denmark, and Norway.
Steve Clarke’s Scotland are set to face fellow 2026 World Cup qualifiers Switzerland, Slovenia, and North Macedonia in Group B1.
The Republic of Ireland have been drawn against Israel, Austria, and Kosovo in B3, while Northern Ireland will meet Hungary, Ukraine, and Georgia in Group B2.
The Nations League group matches will be played in the autumn, with four ties set to be played in a window running between late September and early October, and the final two in November.
The quarter-finals and promotion-relegation play-offs will be played in March 2027, with the final four to battle it out in the Nations League finals in June.
