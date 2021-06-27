The Netherlands take on the Czech Republic in Budapest for their last-16 match at Euro 2020 on Sunday, with a quarter-final against Denmark awaiting the winners.

The Dutch won each of their three games in Group C, defeating Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia to finish top.

Last time out, Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum did the damage against North Macedonia, with the PSG midfielder netting a double to secure a 3-0 win.

However, the Czech Republic are no pushovers although they lost 1-0 to England in their last Group D fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 5pm BST at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC One with coverage starting from 4:30pm BST. It can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer.

The match will also be shown on ITV1 from 4:15pm BST as well as online via ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Marten de Roon is likely to be involved after missing the match with North Macedonia to protect against suspension, joining Gini Wijnaldum and Frenkie de Jong in midfield. Denzel Dumfries, the rampaging right back with two goals, is set to start.

The Czech Republic are likely to field a similar team to the one that lost to England, with the trio of Lukas Masopust, captain Vladimir Darida and Jakub Jankto behind Patrik Schick. However, starting left back Jan Boril is suspended after picking up bookings against Croatia and the Three Lions.

Predicted line-ups:

Netherlands: Stekelenburg, de Vrij, de Ligt, Blind, Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, van Aanholt, Wijnaldum, Weghorst, Depay

Czech Republic: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Mateju, Holes, Soucek, Masopust, Darida, Jankto, Schick.

Odds:

Netherlands: 4/6

Draw: 14/5

Czech Republic: 4/1

Prediction:

The Czech Republic will try and frustrate the Netherlands, but I think de Boer’s side will have too much offensive firepower. 2-0 Netherlands.