The Netherlands take on Czech Republic in the last 16 of Euro 2020 at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium on Sunday, with a quarter-final against Denmark on the line.

The Dutch claimed top spot of Group C with maximum points as they swept past Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia to reach the knockout stages.

In their final game of the group, Frank de Boer’s side defeated North Macedonia 3-0 thanks to a Gini Wijnaldum double after Memphis Depay had opened the scoring.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic finished as runners-up in Group D after losing to England 1-0 at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 5pm BST at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC One with coverage starting from 4:30pm BST. It can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer.

The match will also be shown on ITV1 from 4:15pm BST as well as online via ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Marten de Roon is likely to be involved after missing the match with North Macedonia to protect against suspension, joining Gini Wijnaldum and Frenkie de Jong in midfield. Denzel Dumfries, the rampaging right back with two goals, is set to start.

The Czech Republic are likely to field a similar team to the one that lost to England, with the trio of Lukas Masopust, captain Vladimir Darida and Jakub Jankto behind Patrik Schick. However, starting left back Jan Boril is suspended after picking up bookings against Croatia and the Three Lions.

Predicted line-ups:

Netherlands: Stekelenburg, de Vrij, de Ligt, Blind, Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, van Aanholt, Wijnaldum, Weghorst, Depay

Czech Republic: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Mateju, Holes, Soucek, Masopust, Darida, Jankto, Schick.

Odds:

Netherlands: 4/6

Draw: 14/5

Czech Republic: 4/1

Prediction:

The Czech Republic will try and frustrate the Netherlands, but I think de Boer’s side will have too much offensive firepower. 2-0 Netherlands.