Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine may not be favourites for their Euro group match against the Netherlands on Sunday but they shouldn’t be under-estimated.

The team have a full-strength side while their opponents have lost a key member of their squad in the build-up to the match.

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek has been ruled out through injury and will not be replaced.

Despite losing a big star, the Dutch have huge names in their arsenal which has given them the favourites tag.

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

When is the match?

The game will kick-off at 8pm on Sunday, June 13.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub with coverage starting at 7.10pm.

Team news

For the Netherlands, Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of the squad through injury and De Boer will not be naming a replacement.

Daley Blind’s fitness is also a worry but he is expected to feature against Ukraine.

While Ukraine have a full-strength squad.

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind; F. De Jong, Klaassen, Wijnaldum; Berghuis, L. De Jong, Depay

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zubkov

Odds

Netherlands - 6/10

Draw - 13/5

Ukraine - 11/2

Prediction

Netherlands are sure to come out with a win over Ukraine with the amount of stars they have in their squad. While it won’t be an easy match for the Dutch, a victory seems probable. Netherlands 2-0 Ukraine.