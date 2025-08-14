Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Newcastle agree fee with Aston Villa for winger Jacob Ramsey

The 24-year-old could be a Magpies player by the time they visit Villa Park for Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Jonathan Veal
Thursday 14 August 2025 17:02 BST
Jacob Ramsey, right, is set to join Newcastle (Steven Paston/PA)
Jacob Ramsey, right, is set to join Newcastle (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Newcastle have agreed a fee for Aston Villa winger Jacob Ramsey.

The 24-year-old is due to travel to the north east for a medical after a deal in the region of £40million was agreed, the PA news agency understands.

The prospective sale of Ramsey, who has made 167 appearances at Villa Park, will represent pure profit for Villa, who are walking a UEFA financial fair play and PSR tightrope and need to sell.

If the medical goes without problem and personal terms are agreed in the next 24 hours, Ramsey could be a Newcastle player by the time they visit Villa Park for Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League opener.

Villa boss Unai Emery is not expected to see much, if any, of the financial proceeds as the club’s spending is under the close eye of UEFA after they were fined £9.5m for breaching regulations.

They are keen on re-signing Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Asensio, who spent the second half of last season on loan.

Ramsey’s arrival at St James’ Park will boost spirits after a difficult transfer window for Eddie Howe’s side.

They have signed Anthony Elanga and Malick Thiaw, with Aaron Ramsdale arriving on loan, but missed out on Benjamin Sesko, who chose to join Manchester United instead.

The future of Alexander Isak also remains unclear following the Sweden international’s desire to join Liverpool.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in