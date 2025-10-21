Newcastle v Benfica live: Magpies host Jose Mourinho’s side in fascinating Champions League clash
Newcastle take on the two-time European Cup winners at St James’ Park in the Champions League group phase
Newcastle United take on Benfica in the Champions League as the hosts look to consolidate their place in the competition’s league phase table.
Eddie Howe’s side lost to Barcelona in the first match of their European campaign but a dominant 4-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in their second match has put them in a decent position, with the Magpies 11th in the table after two games.
And their third clash pits them against a Benfica side that was recently taken over by Jose Mourinho, though the two-time winners are yet to secure a win in Europe this term.
With a tricky run of league phase fixtures including trips to Marseille and defending champions PSG, securing wins in home matches such as this is likely to be pivotal in Newcastle’s bid to reach the knockout rounds, though it could well be a difficult night against the Portuguese giants.
Follow all the action from St James’ Park below:
Predicted line-ups
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Miley, Tonali, Guimaraes; Gordon, Woltemade, Murphy.
Benfica XI: Trubin; Dedic, A Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Ausnes, Sudakov, Lukebakio; Pavlidis.
Benfica team news
Jose Mourinho made several changes for the cup win over Chaves at the weekend, though fans can expect several key members of the team including goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, centre-back Nicolas Otamendi and midfielder Richard Rios to return at St James’ Park. Winger Bruma is a longer-term absentee with an Achilles issue, while Alexander Bah and Manu Silva are still in recovery from ACL injuries.
Team news
Newcastle have injury concerns after the loss to Brighton. Joelinton only manage 45 minutes before being replaced by Lewis Miley, while Sandro Tonali missed training this week due to a sickness bug. Tino Livramento is a main long-term absentee though Yoane Wissa and Lewis Hall could be nearing returns. However, they likely won't be back until early November at the earliest.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of Newcastle United’s Champions League match against Benfica at St James’ Park.
The Magpies come into the match off the back of mixed domestic form, though a 4-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise last time out in this competition has steadied the ship in Europe.
And tonight they face a Benfica side managed by Jose Mourinho as they try to consolidate a place towards the top of the league phase table.
We’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates right here.
