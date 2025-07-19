Newcastle United transfer news: Yoane Wissa, James Trafford, Randal Kolo Muani and more
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United have work to do ahead of their return to the Champions League
Having ended their trophy drought with Carabao Cup success last season, Newcastle United now have work to do in the transfer market.
With a return to the Champions League, the Magpies need to strengthen their squad to compete at the highest level.
Boss Eddie Howe has made it known that he is looking to work fast this summer, seemingly not wanting to repeat the sort of saga that saw Marc Guehi remain at Crystal Palace despite strong interest last summer.
The Saudi-backed club were without any major recruits over the past two seasons due to PSR rules, but started the summer with a big move for Anthony Elanga – with the Nottingham Forest winger joining in a deal worth £55m – and are set to make more notable additions as they continue a pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.
Here’s everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans:
Arrivals & areas to improve
There are four key areas of improvement this summer. The first is up front, with the club seemingly hunting for another striker to join the reliable Alexander Isak. Ekitike fits the bill, with the Magpies having already seen a £70m bid rejected.
Newcastle needed reinforcements on the right flank too as they prepare to do battle in the Champions League, and with squad depth likely playing a key part in their recruitment plan this summer, the club sealed a deal for Elanga earlier this month.
In midfield, the Magpies have plenty of options, with the likes of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes probably in no need of additional support. However, another central defender would be a major plus as the club returns to Europe’s top club competition, with Guehi having been the notable target last summer.
Finally, Newcastle have been linked to signing a new goalkeeper, which has become an apparent area that would benefit from improvement. Despite Nick Pope’s class, his injury record has sometimes meant Howe is forced to contend with his his back-up.
Done deals
Ins: Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest, £55m), Antonito Cordero (Malaga, free transfer)
Outs: Lloyd Kelly (Juventus, £15m), Sean Longstaff (Leeds United, £12m) Jamal Lewis (out of contract), Callum Wilson (out of contract)
Potential targets
James Trafford, Burnley
In the goalkeeping department, Newcastle’s principal target remains James Trafford. The England international, now 22 years old, recorded a remarkable 29 clean sheets in 45 Championship games on route to promotion back into the Premier League with Burnley. He has been a figure of interest for Howe’s side in the past, though it looks like they’ll face competition from Manchester City.
Yoane Wissa, Brentford
With the news surrounding Isak and Ekitike, Newcastle quickly moved away from the deal for the Frenchman, and are said to now be interetsed in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa. The Congo international could be available for around £50m, with the Bees holding that valuation for their record goalscorer, who grabbed 20 goals in all competitions last season.
Randal Kolo Muani, PSG
Reports have emerged that the Magpies could be interested in Randal Kolo Muani after their failed pursuit of Hugo Ekitike. They are said to want a striker whether or not Isak leaves, and the PSG man – who spent last season on loan at Juventus – could be a good cut-price option.
Axel Disasi, Chelsea
Reports from France continue to link Axel Disasi to Newcastle, as was the case during the January window. Chelsea signed the centre-back for around £38m and could be open to a sale, with the Frenchman having spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.
