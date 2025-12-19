Newcastle vs Chelsea betting tips

Newcastle United host Chelsea in Saturday’s early kick-off, looking to move up the table and close the gap between the two sides (12:30pm, TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+).

Just six points separate the two sides in the Premier League table, but Chelsea sit fourth, while Newcastle are 12th and still reeling from that 1-0 defeat to local rivals Sunderland last weekend.

They did turn things around in midweek when they progressed to the semi-finals of the League Cup with a 2-1 win over Fulham, but fans at St James’ Park this weekend will still need to see a huge improvement on the performance at the Stadium of Light.

The 1-0 defeat on Wearside, which came courtesy of an own goal from Nick Woltemade, was their sixth reverse in the league so far, which is equal to their number of wins.

Betting sites have pushed the Magpies out to 11/4 to finish in the top six, behind the likes of Manchester United and Crystal Palace, as well as the usual suspects.

Chelsea’s Premier League odds for a top-six finish are far shorter than Newcastle's, but they go into the game in mixed form, having won just one of their last four league games, which was against Everton last time out.

Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto were both on target in a 2-0 win, which ended a run of draws against Arsenal and Bournemouth and a 3-1 defeat to Leeds at Elland Road.

Newcastle vs Chelsea betting preview: Newcastle to maintain impressive home form

Newcastle go into the game on the back of three consecutive home league wins against Enzo Maresca’s side, with the last a 2-0 success back in May when goals from Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes secured them victory against the Blues’ 10 men after Nicolas Jackson was sent off after just 36 minutes.

That was the second 2-0 win of the season as the sides also met in the League Cup, and a goal from Alexander Isak and an own goal from Axel Disasi made sure of the win.

This fixture has long been dominated by the home side, with them winning 37 of the 60 Premier League meetings, which is the most in the competition’s history.

Newcastle have conceded in each of their last nine league games, but they’ve never gone 10 in a row without a clean sheet under Eddie Howe.

All is not well at Chelsea right now with Maresca publicly criticising a lack of support for the team recently and it may be best to side with the Magpies at home, where they are so tough to beat, on football betting sites.

Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction 1: Newcastle to win - 7/4 Bet365

Two to come for the Magpies

Newcastle have scored exactly two goals in each of their last five Premier League home games and are averaging exactly two goals per game under Eddie Howe at St James’ Park.

Since he took charge at the club in November 2021, the Magpies have scored 158 goals in 79 games, and only Kevin Keegan has a higher home goals per game ratio as manager, with 175 goals in 81 games.

Chelsea have kept four clean sheets in their last five away matches, but we saw at Elland Road that they can be exposed defensively.

They have conceded two or more goals nine times already this season in all competitions, and Newcastle appeal to make it 10.

Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction 2: Over 1.5 Newcastle goals - 6/5 Betway

Newcastle vs Chelsea team news

Newcastle: Lewis Hall faces a race to be fit with a hamstring injury after missing the midweek clash although has a chance to return here. Newcastle's injury issues have been added to by Dan Burn suffering rib and lung injuries against Sunderland and Tino Livramento limping off in the win over Fulham. Sven Botman, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth and Will Osula are out.

Chelsea: Estevao has been ruled out with a muscle problem, joining Romeo Lavia, Liam Delap and Levi Colwill in the treatment room.

Newcastle vs Chelsea predicted lineups

Newcastle: Ramsdale; Miley, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Tonali, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Joao Pedro

