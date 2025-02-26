Violent robbers ask victim for pint of milk before torturing him in own home
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Two violent robbers knocked on a victim's door asking to borrow milk before bursting inside the Maidstone property, beating and torturing the man.
Bader Mohamed, 37, of Blake Avenue, Barking, and Lewis Rowley, 25, of no fixed address, assaulted the victim for almost an hour, repeatedly striking his head with a bottle and stamping on him so hard that he lost two teeth, on 9 June 2024.
They demanded cash and one of them searched the property while the other subjected the victim to violence before both men fled.
A jury found them guilty, by unanimous verdict, of assault with intent to commit robbery.
Mohamed was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Rowley was convicted of grievous bodily harm.
On 20 February 2025, Mohamed was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and Rowley was jailed for ten years.