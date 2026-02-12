Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after only 114 days in charge, with a goalless Premier League draw against bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday proving to be his final match as head coach.

The 54-year-old joined Forest in October on a contract running until the summer of 2027, but becomes the third manager to lose his job at the club this season following the exits of Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach," the club said in a statement in the early hours of Thursday.

"We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club and we wish them the best of luck for the future."

Forest are 17th in the table after a three-game winless run and sit one place above the relegation zone with 12 matches remaining to secure their top-flight status.

Here are five names linked with the job:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The former Manchester United manager was sacked by Turkish club Besiktas earlier this season. He applied to return to the Old Trafford hot seat but was beaten to the role by Michael Carrick. Plenty of experience at both ends of the table, having also managed Cardiff City in the Premier League.

Roberto De Zerbi

The Italian impressed during his short stint at Brighton and has recently become available after departing Marseille this week. He has also been linked with the vacant Tottenham job.

open image in gallery Roberto De Zerbi is available after leaving Marseille (Nigel French/PA) ( PA Archive )

Vitor Pereira

The Portuguese coach managed Wolves but was sacked earlier this season with the club then bottom of the table, and has been out of work ever since. Forest have several Portuguese speakers in the squad.

Enzo Maresca

The Italian coach is out of work after being sacked by Chelsea last month. Has previously managed in the Midlands with Leicester City.

Thomas Frank

The Dane has just been sacked by Tottenham, although it seems unlikely he would want to jump straight back into a relegation battle after what was a stressful period in charge of the north London club.