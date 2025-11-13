Nigeria v Gabon live: Super Eagles battle Panthers in must-win World Cup 2026 play-off

Nigeria need to go through the play-offs if they are to reach the World Cup ( AP )

Nigeria host Gabon today in a defining play-off which will take the winner one step closer to qualifying for the World Cup in 2026.

The Super Eagles endured a poor start to the qualifying campaign but produced a fantastic, and much-needed, winning run in their last few matches to force their way into the play-offs. That included a thrashing of Benin which sent Nigeria into the top two of African qualifying Group C.

They now take on Gabon who easily secured a play-off spot by finishing 12 points ahead of Gambia in Group F. The Panthers missed out on the automatic spot by one point, with Ivory Coast topping the group instead, but they will be confident about today’s encounter.

They are unbeaten in their last seven competitive matches and know that beating Nigeria will put them closer to the World Cup. The winner of this tie will face either Congo or Cameroon in the play-off final, with the winner of that heading to the intercontinental play-offs for a place at next summer’s tournament.

Follow along for the latest updates from the African World Cup qualifying play-offs: