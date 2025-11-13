Is Nigeria vs Gabon on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup play-off
Nigeria will hope to keep their World Cup dream alive as they face Gabon in a decisive play-off clash.
Having struggled throughout their campaign in Group C, the Super Eagles produced a late flurry in their final games before thrashing Benin to leapfrog the fellow qualification hopefuls into the top two.
They now take on a Gabon side who enjoyed a less stressful to second spot in their group, finishing 12 points ahead of third-placed Gambia, though one that will need to shake off disappointment after missing out on Group F’s top spot to Ivory Coast by one point.
The winner of this tie goes on to face either of Congo or Cameroon, both whom are slugging it out on the other side of the play-off bracket.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Nigeria vs Gabon?
Nigeria’s play-off against Gabon kicks off at 4pm GMT on Thursday 13 November at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via the Fifa+ streaming service.
Team news
Nigeria boss Eric Chelle has close to a full-strength squad available, welcoming Ademola Lookman back from suspension to join Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze in attack. The only injury involving the Super Eagles regards Ola Aina, who has been out for a couple of months.
Gabon are also buoyed by a returning attacking talent, with talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang similarly back in contention after serving a suspension. They are without without several key players due to injury, however, including Jim Allevinah, Shavy Babicka, Medwin Biteghe, Michel Mboula and Junior Noubi Fotso.
Predicted line-ups
Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Frederick, Ekong, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Chukwueze, Ndidi, Iwobi, Lookman, Simon; Osimhen.
Gabon XI: Mbaba; Onfia, M’bemba, Manga; Lemina, Kanga, Ndong, Averlant; Obiang, Bouanga, Aubameyang.
