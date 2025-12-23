Nigeria v Tanzania live: Victor Osimhen leads Super Eagles in Africa Cup of Nations opener
Nigeria bid to put World Cup 2026 qualifying heartbreak behind them and go one further than last time in search of Afcon glory
Nigeria face Tanzania in their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 opener looking to put World Cup 2026 qualifying heartbreak behind them.
The Super Eagles will hope to conquer Africa after going so close last time out in the 2-1 final defeat to Ivory Coast, with fellow contenders Egypt up and running after late drama last night in a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe, with Mohamed Salah putting uncertainty over his Liverpool future behind him to strike for the Pharaohs.
Despite surviving CAF qualifying and then snatching a dramatic extra-time victory over Gabon in the playoff semi-final, Nigeria succumbed to DR Congo on penalties, meaning two successive World Cups without an appearance.
Nigeria's 2-1 friendly loss to Egypt before the tournament has hit their momentum, but expectations will be high ahead of the opener against the Taifa Stars, with Wilfred Ndidi leading the Super Eagles and Victor Osimhen tasked with firing them to success up top.
Follow live updates from Nigeria v Tanzania, below:
How to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania for free on TV and online
The Africa Cup of Nations is back and every game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4, including today’s clash between Nigeria and Tanzania.
The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show every game - with the Boxing Day fixture between Mohamed Salah’s Egypt and South Africa live on Channel 4’s main channel. The remainder of the group-stage games will be available to watch on E4 or 4Seven, or online on Channel 4’s streaming service.
Nigeria vs Tanzania live
