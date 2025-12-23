Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Nigeria v Tanzania live: Victor Osimhen leads Super Eagles in Africa Cup of Nations opener

Nigeria bid to put World Cup 2026 qualifying heartbreak behind them and go one further than last time in search of Afcon glory

View of the Fez Stadium, the stage for today’s contest
View of the Fez Stadium, the stage for today’s contest (AFP via Getty Images)

Nigeria face Tanzania in their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 opener looking to put World Cup 2026 qualifying heartbreak behind them.

The Super Eagles will hope to conquer Africa after going so close last time out in the 2-1 final defeat to Ivory Coast, with fellow contenders Egypt up and running after late drama last night in a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe, with Mohamed Salah putting uncertainty over his Liverpool future behind him to strike for the Pharaohs.

Despite surviving CAF qualifying and then snatching a dramatic extra-time victory over Gabon in the playoff semi-final, Nigeria succumbed to DR Congo on penalties, meaning two successive World Cups without an appearance.

Nigeria's 2-1 friendly loss to Egypt before the tournament has hit their momentum, but expectations will be high ahead of the opener against the Taifa Stars, with Wilfred Ndidi leading the Super Eagles and Victor Osimhen tasked with firing them to success up top.

Follow live updates from Nigeria v Tanzania, below:

Still waiting on team news

We’re less than hour away from kick-off but no official word on team news from either Nigeria or Tanzania just yet.

This isn’t uncommon for African football - the announcement deadline for team news isn’t as rigid as say the Premier League or Champions League.

The Super Eagles look in high spirits nevertheless.

Will Castle23 December 2025 16:42

Nigeria looking to put World Cup woes behind them

It’s not been a pleasant few months for Nigerian football, whose recent times have been defined by their ultimately unsuccessful bid to save their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Despite scraping into the CAF play-offs in the qualifier before snatching a dramatic extra-time victory over Gabon in the semi-final, Nigeria succumbed to DR Congo on penalties, meaning they will go two successive World Cups without an appearance.

Their problem throughout qualifying was too often the failure to turn draws into wins, something that cost them top spot in their group and forced them down the perilous play-off route.

Afcon gives the Super Eagles a shot at restoring pride - will they take it?

Chancel Mbemba celebrates the penalty that knocked out Nigeria from World Cup contention - the Democratic Republic of Congo could be one of the teams to watch
Chancel Mbemba celebrates the penalty that knocked out Nigeria from World Cup contention - the Democratic Republic of Congo could be one of the teams to watch (REUTERS)
Will Castle23 December 2025 16:37

Senegal double their lead

Afcon title hopefuls Senegal look to have already got the job done in Tangier as Nicolas Jackson produced a composed finish to double their lead and his own tally against Botswana, making it 2-0.

In fact, the Bayern Munich striker could’ve just notched his hat-trick as he beared down on goal, only to see his effort tipped around the post.

Will Castle23 December 2025 16:28

Team news coming up

We should be expecting team news to be revealed in the next 10 or so minutes.

In the meantime, here’s Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke’s message to Super Eagles fans as the players make their walk through Fes.

Will Castle23 December 2025 16:20

Nigeria vs Tanzania: Who are the ones to watch?

On paper, this afternoon’s meeting in Fes is something of a mismatch.

Nigeria are without question the stronger team and go into the tournament as one of the title hopefuls, with their attacking firepower arguably the best in the competition.

Galatasaray marksman Victor Osimhen will lead from the front but will be supported by the likes of Atalanta star Ademola Lookman and dangerous Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze, with his Whites teammates Alex Iwobi also providing a creative threat from deeper.

And while much of the Tanzania squad won’t be recognised by the average Premier League fan, there are a few names that have penetrated the English game.

Ally Samatta spent a few months at Aston Villa in 2020 and is currently at Ligue 1 club Le Havre. Meanwhile, in the lower leagues, pacey winger Tarryn Allarakhia currently plies his trade for National League leaders Rochdale, and Haji Mnoga has been at League Two side Salford City since August 2024.

Samuel Chukwueze in action for Nigeria
Samuel Chukwueze in action for Nigeria (Getty Images)
Will Castle23 December 2025 16:15

State of play in Senegal vs Botswana

In the precursor to this afternoon’s clash between Nigeria and Tanzania, Senegal currently lead Botswana 1-0 in Tangier.

Nicolas Jackson’s 40th-minute goal is currently proving the difference, with the game about five minutes into the second half.

(AP)
Will Castle23 December 2025 16:13

Mohamed Salah resumes role as Egypt's eternal hero

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Mohamed Salah snatched a dramatic stoppage-time winner last night as Egypt came from behind to beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in their first fixture at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Egypt captain, starting his first game after four successive matches on the bench at Liverpool, fired home a left-footed effort in the 91st minute to earn the seven-times champions a late victory after Zimbabwe had stunned them by going ahead in the first half.

Here’s a full rundown of the action:

Salah scores late winner as Egypt come from behind to beat Zimbabwe in Afcon opener

Egypt 2-1 Zimbabwe: The Pharaohs were frustrated for long spells by Zimbabwe but Salah’s stoppage-time winner sealed a comeback victory
Will Castle23 December 2025 16:00

WATCH: Ayoub El Kaabi's astonishing bicycle kick in Afcon opener

It just gets better and better every time you watch it. Ayoub El Kaabi getting Afcon off to a bang for hosts Morocco.

Will Castle23 December 2025 15:45

Today's order of play

Afcon is into its third day of action with all eyes on who will strike the first blows in Group C and D.

The afternoon kicked off with Group D’s opener as DR Congo dispatched Benin 1-0 thanks to Spartak Moscow winger Theo Bongonda’s 16th-minute strike. The game included VAR controversy involving a disallowed goal for Real Betis veteran Cedric Bakambu, before the technology system went out of action for a period of the second half.

We’re now about half an hour into our second Group D game of the day, with title contenders Senegal taking on Botswana in Tangier.

Then it’s to Group C, with Nigeria looking to start their conquest of Africa in flying fashion against Tanzania from 5:30pm - we’ll bring you all the action from that one, right here.

And to finish off the evening, Group C’s second outing contends Tunisia and Uganda in Rabat, kicking off at 8pm.

Will Castle23 December 2025 15:30

Afcon results so far

Sunday 21 December

Morocco 2-0 Comoros

Monday 22 December

Mali 1-1 Zambia

South Africa 2-1 Angola

Egypt 2-1 Zimbabwe

Tuesday 23 December

DR Congo 1-0 Benin

Will Castle23 December 2025 15:15

