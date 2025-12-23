Nigeria v Tanzania live: Victor Osimhen leads Super Eagles in Africa Cup of Nations opener
Nigeria bid to put World Cup 2026 qualifying heartbreak behind them and go one further than last time in search of Afcon glory
Nigeria face Tanzania in their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 opener looking to put World Cup 2026 qualifying heartbreak behind them.
The Super Eagles will hope to conquer Africa after going so close last time out in the 2-1 final defeat to Ivory Coast, with fellow contenders Egypt up and running after late drama last night in a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe, with Mohamed Salah putting uncertainty over his Liverpool future behind him to strike for the Pharaohs.
Despite surviving CAF qualifying and then snatching a dramatic extra-time victory over Gabon in the playoff semi-final, Nigeria succumbed to DR Congo on penalties, meaning two successive World Cups without an appearance.
Nigeria's 2-1 friendly loss to Egypt before the tournament has hit their momentum, but expectations will be high ahead of the opener against the Taifa Stars, with Wilfred Ndidi leading the Super Eagles and Victor Osimhen tasked with firing them to success up top.
Follow live updates from Nigeria v Tanzania, below:
Still waiting on team news
We’re less than hour away from kick-off but no official word on team news from either Nigeria or Tanzania just yet.
This isn’t uncommon for African football - the announcement deadline for team news isn’t as rigid as say the Premier League or Champions League.
The Super Eagles look in high spirits nevertheless.
Nigeria looking to put World Cup woes behind them
It’s not been a pleasant few months for Nigerian football, whose recent times have been defined by their ultimately unsuccessful bid to save their World Cup qualifying campaign.
Despite scraping into the CAF play-offs in the qualifier before snatching a dramatic extra-time victory over Gabon in the semi-final, Nigeria succumbed to DR Congo on penalties, meaning they will go two successive World Cups without an appearance.
Their problem throughout qualifying was too often the failure to turn draws into wins, something that cost them top spot in their group and forced them down the perilous play-off route.
Afcon gives the Super Eagles a shot at restoring pride - will they take it?
Senegal double their lead
Afcon title hopefuls Senegal look to have already got the job done in Tangier as Nicolas Jackson produced a composed finish to double their lead and his own tally against Botswana, making it 2-0.
In fact, the Bayern Munich striker could’ve just notched his hat-trick as he beared down on goal, only to see his effort tipped around the post.
Team news coming up
We should be expecting team news to be revealed in the next 10 or so minutes.
In the meantime, here’s Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke’s message to Super Eagles fans as the players make their walk through Fes.
Nigeria vs Tanzania: Who are the ones to watch?
On paper, this afternoon’s meeting in Fes is something of a mismatch.
Nigeria are without question the stronger team and go into the tournament as one of the title hopefuls, with their attacking firepower arguably the best in the competition.
Galatasaray marksman Victor Osimhen will lead from the front but will be supported by the likes of Atalanta star Ademola Lookman and dangerous Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze, with his Whites teammates Alex Iwobi also providing a creative threat from deeper.
And while much of the Tanzania squad won’t be recognised by the average Premier League fan, there are a few names that have penetrated the English game.
Ally Samatta spent a few months at Aston Villa in 2020 and is currently at Ligue 1 club Le Havre. Meanwhile, in the lower leagues, pacey winger Tarryn Allarakhia currently plies his trade for National League leaders Rochdale, and Haji Mnoga has been at League Two side Salford City since August 2024.
State of play in Senegal vs Botswana
In the precursor to this afternoon’s clash between Nigeria and Tanzania, Senegal currently lead Botswana 1-0 in Tangier.
Nicolas Jackson’s 40th-minute goal is currently proving the difference, with the game about five minutes into the second half.
Mohamed Salah resumes role as Egypt's eternal hero
Cometh the hour, cometh the man.
Mohamed Salah snatched a dramatic stoppage-time winner last night as Egypt came from behind to beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in their first fixture at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
The Egypt captain, starting his first game after four successive matches on the bench at Liverpool, fired home a left-footed effort in the 91st minute to earn the seven-times champions a late victory after Zimbabwe had stunned them by going ahead in the first half.
Here’s a full rundown of the action:
Salah scores late winner as Egypt come from behind to beat Zimbabwe in Afcon opener
WATCH: Ayoub El Kaabi's astonishing bicycle kick in Afcon opener
It just gets better and better every time you watch it. Ayoub El Kaabi getting Afcon off to a bang for hosts Morocco.
Today's order of play
Afcon is into its third day of action with all eyes on who will strike the first blows in Group C and D.
The afternoon kicked off with Group D’s opener as DR Congo dispatched Benin 1-0 thanks to Spartak Moscow winger Theo Bongonda’s 16th-minute strike. The game included VAR controversy involving a disallowed goal for Real Betis veteran Cedric Bakambu, before the technology system went out of action for a period of the second half.
We’re now about half an hour into our second Group D game of the day, with title contenders Senegal taking on Botswana in Tangier.
Then it’s to Group C, with Nigeria looking to start their conquest of Africa in flying fashion against Tanzania from 5:30pm - we’ll bring you all the action from that one, right here.
And to finish off the evening, Group C’s second outing contends Tunisia and Uganda in Rabat, kicking off at 8pm.
Afcon results so far
Sunday 21 December
Morocco 2-0 Comoros
Monday 22 December
Mali 1-1 Zambia
South Africa 2-1 Angola
Egypt 2-1 Zimbabwe
Tuesday 23 December
DR Congo 1-0 Benin
