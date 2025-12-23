View of the Fez Stadium, the stage for today’s contest ( AFP via Getty Images )

Nigeria face Tanzania in their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 opener looking to put World Cup 2026 qualifying heartbreak behind them.

The Super Eagles will hope to conquer Africa after going so close last time out in the 2-1 final defeat to Ivory Coast, with fellow contenders Egypt up and running after late drama last night in a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe, with Mohamed Salah putting uncertainty over his Liverpool future behind him to strike for the Pharaohs.

Despite surviving CAF qualifying and then snatching a dramatic extra-time victory over Gabon in the playoff semi-final, Nigeria succumbed to DR Congo on penalties, meaning two successive World Cups without an appearance.

Nigeria's 2-1 friendly loss to Egypt before the tournament has hit their momentum, but expectations will be high ahead of the opener against the Taifa Stars, with Wilfred Ndidi leading the Super Eagles and Victor Osimhen tasked with firing them to success up top.

