Is Nigeria v Tunisia on TV tonight? Channel, start time and how to watch Afcon 2025 game online
Everything you need to know as Nigeria and Tunisia clash after winning starts at the Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria continue their Africa Cup of Nations campaign tonight against Tunisia in Fez, Morocco.
The Super Eagles edged past Tanzania 2-1 in their Afcon 2025 opener as Ademola Lookman got on the scoresheet, but star striker Victor Osimhen failed to shine as Nigeria wasted several good chances to add to their tally.
Tunisia also got off to a winning start after seeing off Uganda 3-1 in Rabat. Copenhagen forward Elias Achouri scored twice to ensure an ideal start.
Victory here for either side would book their place in the knockout stages. Here is everything you need to know about the game.
When is Nigeria v Tunisia?
The match kicks off at 8pm GMT at the Fez Stadium in Morocco.
How to watch
The game will be shown live on UK TV on Channel 4seven from 7.50pm. Fans can live stream the game online via the All4 website and app.
Team news
Nigeria have no fresh injury worries after their opening win. Tunisia’s Hazem Mastouri came off during their first game but is fit to start once more.
Predicted line-ups
Nigeria: Nwabali, Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Chukwueze, Ndidi, Iwobi; Lookman; Osimhen, Adams.
Tunisia: Dahmen; Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi; Sassi, Skhiri, Mejbri; Achouri, Mastouri, Saad.
Prediction
Nigeria created plenty of chances in their opening game and just couldn’t take them. We expect a more ruthless showing from the Super Eagles this time around. Nigeria 3-1 Tunisia.
