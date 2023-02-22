5 of Liverpool’s most embarrassing defeats at Anfield

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool’s chastening Champions League collapse at home to Real Madrid has left Jurgen Klopp’s side with a seemingly-impossible task in the last-16 second leg in Spain.

From 2-0 up they found themselves 5-2 down within 46 minutes and even taking into consideration the quality of the opposition – as 14-time winners of the competition – it was a humiliating capitulation.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the most embarrassing defeats seen at Anfield.

Liverpool 2 Northampton 2 (Northampton win 4-2 on penalties), 2010

Even taking into account how bad Roy Hodgson’s miserable short spell at the club was, this was one of Liverpool’s darkest days. A team 17th in League Two, visitors Northampton out-played the hosts – who fielded a weakened team – and were deserved winners.

Liverpool 0 Sunderland 6, 1930

Division One strugglers Sunderland arrived at Anfield but never looked back from Bobby Gurney opening the scoring in the first minute. The former miner went on to score four and was disappointed he did not make it five after putting a close-range finish over the crossbar. George Lawley and Albert Wood scored the others in a result which remains Liverpool’s heaviest home defeat.

Liverpool 3 Arsenal 6, 2007

Seventy-seven years later, Gunners striker Julio Baptista repeated Gurney’s feat with two goals in each half of this League Cup quarter-final. The hosts were 4-1 down at the break thanks to other goals from Jeremie Aliadiere and Alex Song and only late consolations from Steven Gerrard and Sami Hyypia prevented a heavier loss.

Liverpool 1 Grimsby 2, 2001

League Cup holders Liverpool were knocked out by Championship strugglers Grimsby thanks to former Evertonian Phil Jevons’ 30-yard strike seconds from the end of extra-time. Gary McAllister’s 101st-minute penalty broke the deadlock but Marlon Broomes’ equaliser set up the visitors’ first win at the ground in 24 visits.

Liverpool 0 Bristol City 1, 1994

Brian Tinnion’s 66th-minute strike for the second-tier opposition in this FA Cup third-round replay not only knocked out a Liverpool team featuring the likes of John Barnes, Ian Rush, Steve McManaman and Jamie Redknapp but also prompted the resignation of manager Graeme Souness days later.