Norway v Italy live: Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals begin as England learn potential opponent
Norway and Italy meet in the first quarter-final at Euro 2025 with England or Sweden up next in the semi-finals
Norway take on Italy in the first quarter-final of Euro 2025. Two-time champions Norway topped Group A with three wins out of three but were not always convincing as they progressed. Italy are through the knockout stages of the European Championships for the first time in 12 years after finishing runners-up to Spain in Group B.
While Norway have relied on moments of inspiration from stars like Caroline Graham Hansen and Ada Hegerberg, Italy were tipped as potential dark horses before the tournament and have a golden opportunity to spring a surprise and reach their first semi-final in 41 years.
The winner will play either England or Sweden in the first semi-final, with the Lionesses back in action tomorrow night. It’s a rematch of England’s Euro 2022 semi-final three years ago and the Lionesses are wary of facing an experienced side with revenge on their minds.
Follow live updates from Norway v Italy in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals below
Sweden v England
Thursday July 17, 8pm, Zurich
England’s opening defeat to France at Euro 2025 may have been a blessing in disguise. By finishing runners-up in Group D, the holders have landed into the opposite side of the draw as Spain and now cannot face the world champions until the final. Still, the Lionesses would have been aware that a tricky quarter-final awaited them regardless of whether they went through as winners or runners-up, as Sweden displayed in their 4-1 comeback win over Germany to top Group C.
Sweden have an excellent record at major tournaments but their recent history follows a pattern of falling just short in the latter stages - that includes the 4-0 defeat to England and Alessia Russo’s back-heel in the semi-finals of Euro 2022. Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson spoke of wanting to write a “new history” against England while there is a growing belief within the Sweden squad that this could finally be their year. “Something feels different,” said Johanna Rytting Kaneyrd.
The Chelsea winger is one of several members of the squad who play or have played in England, including the Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius, the Chelsea centre-back Nathalie Bjorn and the former Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson. Sweden are familiar, experienced and a well-bonded unit, while they also carry plenty of athleticism and pace, which tore Germany apart on the counter-attack. With the rapid Rytting Kaneryd and Fridolina Rolfo, they can trouble England with a direct, physical approach that the Lionesses have yet to face in this tournament.
But England appear to be building momentum and the way Sarina Wiegman’s team have recovered from their opening defeat to France suggests they are well capable of reaching another final.
Norway v Italy
Wednesday July 16, 8pm, Geneva
Norway were the winners of Group A, which proved to be the weakest of the tournament, while Italy were runners-up to favourites Spain in Group B. Despite Norway winning all three of their group matches and Italy winning only one - they defeated Belgium but drew to Portugal and lost against Spain - this appears to be a lot closer on paper.
Norway had unconvincing spells in all three of their group games. They trailed Switzerland after an awful first half of their tournament and the game only turned around when the hosts had a five-minute lapse following the break. They were then heading for a draw against Finland before being rescued by Caroline Graham Hansen, which underlined how Norway continue to be reliant on individual inspiration from their star players rather than consistent, cohesive team performances.
Italy are through to the quarter-finals for the first time in 12 years and have a real opportunity to continue that journey by reaching the semi-finals. While they were ultimately well beaten by Spain, Italy had a few promising moments against the world champions and even led the match before losing 3-1. Italy’s strength comes from their quality and movement in central areas and the talent of Arianna Caruso and Manuela Giugliano could give the dark horses the advantage in midfield.
Women's Euro 2025 knockout schedule
Quarter-finals
Norway vs Italy – 16 July, Geneva
Sweden vs England – 17 July, Zurich
Spain vs Switzerland – 18 July, Bern
France vs Germany – 19 July, Basel
Semi-finals
Norway/Italy vs Sweden/England - 22 July, Geneva
Spain/Switzerland vs France/Germany - 23 July, Zurich
Final: Sunday, 27 July at 5pm BST - Basel
One prediction for each Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-final
The Euro 2025 quarter-finals have quickly rolled around after eight teams progressed from the group stage to stand just three wins away from the title in Switzerland.
Holders England progressed as runners-up to France in Group D but responded well from their opening defeat to an impressive Les Bleues side to set up a Euros rematch with Sweden in the last-eight.
On the other side of the draw, world champions Spain have underlined their status as tournament favourites so far and will play Switzerland next. The winner will face either France or Germany, in another rematch from Euro 2022.
Hosts Switzerland are through to the quarter-finals for the first time, along with Italy. The Italians play Norway in their quarter-final with the winner facing either England or Sweden.
One prediction for each Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-final
What is the team news?
Norway’s Signe Gaupset took her chance after starting against Iceland and came away with two goals and two assists in the 4-3 win but has she won a place in Gemma Grainger’s strongest side ahead of Guro Reiten? Marit Bratberg Lund is suspended.
Cristiana Girelli should return up front but otherwise Italy could name an unchanged team from the side that started against Spain.
Possible Norway XI: Fiskerstrand; Bjelde, Harviken, Mjelde, T. Hansen; Bøe Risa, Engen, Maanum; Graham Hansen, Hegerberg, Reiten
Possible Italy XI: Giuliani; Oliviero, Lenzini, Salvai, Linari, Boattin; Cantore, Giugliano, Caruso, Bonansea; Girelli
When is Norway v Italy?
The first Euro 2025 quarter-final will kick off at 8pm UK time (9pm local time) in Geneva, Switzerland.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer will coverage kicking off from 7:30pm.
Good evening
Norway take on Italy in the first quarter-final of Euro 2025.
Italy are through the knockout stages of the European Championships for the first time in 12 years after finishing runners-up to Spain in Group B.
Two-time champions Norway topped Group A with three wins out of three but were not always convincing as they progressed.
They have relied on moments of inspiration from stars like Caroline Graham Hansen and Ada Hegerberg but could Italy spring a surprise?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments