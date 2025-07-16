Norway v Italy live: Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals begin as England learn potential opponent

England thrash Wales before an unspoken boost ignites Euro 2025 hopes

Norway take on Italy in the first quarter-final of Euro 2025. Two-time champions Norway topped Group A with three wins out of three but were not always convincing as they progressed. Italy are through the knockout stages of the European Championships for the first time in 12 years after finishing runners-up to Spain in Group B.

While Norway have relied on moments of inspiration from stars like Caroline Graham Hansen and Ada Hegerberg, Italy were tipped as potential dark horses before the tournament and have a golden opportunity to spring a surprise and reach their first semi-final in 41 years.

The winner will play either England or Sweden in the first semi-final, with the Lionesses back in action tomorrow night. It’s a rematch of England’s Euro 2022 semi-final three years ago and the Lionesses are wary of facing an experienced side with revenge on their minds.

