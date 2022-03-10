Norwich vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score as Roman Abramovich’s name chanted after Chalobah goal
Follow all the action as the Blues head to Carrow Road under a cloud of uncertainty
Follow all the action as Norwich City host Chelsea in the Premier League this evening.
Thomas Tuchel’s side arrive at Carrow Road having been thrown into disarray by the news that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government. Reports suggest the club could still be sold in the coming weeks, so long as all the proceeds do not benefit the Russian oligarch, but the futures of several players have been thrown into doubt. With the club now a frozen asset, Chelsea will no longer be able to sell individual matchday tickets or merchandise and face further restrictions on its expenditure relating to hosting and participating in domestic and European fixtures. Shirt sponsor Three has also suspended its relationship with the club.
The development will inevitably come as a huge distraction to the club’s players, but the threat of being dragged back into the top-four race looks to have been eased by three successive league wins. The Blues are currently six points clear of fifth-place Manchester United and also boast two games in hand. Norwich, meanwhile, urgently need to spring an upset to have any chance of avoiding relegation this season, with the club rooted to the bottom of the table after taking just 17 points from 27 games.
Follow all the action from Chelsea vs Norwich live below.
GOAL! Norwich 0-2 Chelsea (MOUNT 12’)
It’s been all Chelsea so far, and the visitors double their lead as Mount steers in Havertz’s assist.
Norwich 0-1 Chelsea
4 mins: Chalobah’s opener is followed by another huge chance for Chelsea as Havertz is denied a quick second. From the corner, which was from the same side out on the left, Werner then found room at the front post but his header was deflected off-target. It’s been an awful start from Norwich.
Meanwhile, the Abramovich chants continue from the away end. “Chelsea get sanctioned, everywhere we go” is the next song.
GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Chelsea (CHALOBAH 3’)
After the day Chelsea have had off the pitch, that’s just the start they would have wanted on it. It’s awful defending from Norwich - first to concede the corner, and then to allow Trevoh Chalobah space to head in Mason Mount’s corner at the front post.
KICK-OFF!
Underway at Carrow Road - as Chelsea fans continue to chant Abramovich’s name.
Chelsea continue to wear ‘Three’ sponsorship on shirts
Chelsea’s shirts continue to show the ‘3’ sponsorship logo - despite the company suspending their sponsorship deal.
Three’s announcement came just two hours before kick-off at Carrow Road and left Chelsea very little time to find replacement shirts without sponsorship branding.
Chelsea fans chant ‘Roman Abramovich’ at Norwich
As the teams make their way out onto the pitch at Carrow Road, there are chants of “Roman Abramovich” from the away end.
Kick-off is coming up shortly.
Children’s charity cuts ties with Abramovich
The children’s charity Plan International has announced it has brought forward the closure of its partnership with Chelsea following the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich today.
The charity said in a statement: “Since the conflict began, Plan International has been reviewing our partnership activity with Chelsea Football Club. In light of sanctions today imposed by the UK Government on Roman Abramovich, we are bringing forward the closure of our partnership with Chelsea Football Club, which was due to end in May 2022.”
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel addresses sanctions
More from Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who was speaking to BBC Sport. Asked whether he was relieved to get back out onto the pitch following today’s big news, Tuchel said:
“Well, relief would mean that we’re struggling with all the information and news out there, it’s quite a big change from yesterday to today but yeah we can’t influence it, we didn’t cause the situation. In the moment it seems that business, let’s say football-wise is more or less protected, but let’s see.
"It can change tomorrow and then we need to see. It’s not a relief, for me personally it’s a joy, a joy all the time to arrive even in situations where noise or circumstances are so obvious even more so I feel privileged to have the chance to be involved in games, in coaching, in football, this is what I love."
Tuchel then confirmed that Rudiger and Kante have been rested, while Pulisic is ill and joins the injured James on the sidelines.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel addresses sanctions
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted he remains “happy” at the club despite the uncertainty surrounding its future. The sanctions placed on Roman Abramovich plunged Tuchel’s own future into doubt but the German has said he remains committed to the team.
When he was asked whether he was concerned about Chelsea’s current situation, Tuchel told reporters at Carrow Road: “I’m not sure I am concerned but I am aware of it.
“It [the situation] changes almost every day. I am still happy to be here and still happy to be manager of a strong team. I know there is a lot of noise around. I feel privileged to have the chance to be involved in games.”
Explaining what the sanctions on Abramovich means for Chelsea
Chelsea are able to play Norwich tonight after UK Government placed sanctions on Roman Abramovich as the club have been granted a licence to continue “football-related activities” for the remainder of the Premier League season.
Chelsea are also seeking amendments to the government’s operating license that would allow the club to continue to function “as normal as possible” despite the sanctions. A statement from Chelsea earlier today said: “The UK government has issued a general licence that permits Chelsea to continue certain activities.
“We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK government regarding the scope of the licence. This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the club to operate as normal as possible.”
What Roman Abramovich’s sanctions mean for Chelsea
The meaning of the sanctions on Chelsea revealed
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies