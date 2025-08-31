Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face West Ham United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
That has got to be one of the most surprising results of the season! West Ham have been in turmoil, but have rocked up to The City Ground and clinched a spellbinding 3-0 win over Forest. With few chances, the game was changed when Summerville was introduced late in the second half. The former Leeds winger collected possession and flew at the Forest defence, allowing the ball to break for Bowen, who swept West Ham into the lead. Summerville continued to be the decisive outlet, and his mesmerising dribble invited a penalty, which Paqueta dispatched with marvellous composure. The Hammers rounded off a sensational afternoon when Diouf’s pinpoint cross was headed in by Wilson to seal the three points! Credit must also go to Potter, who changed his system and silenced Forest’s vibrant attack. This result gives West Ham their first victory of the season, moving them outside the relegation zone into 15th position. Forest are now ninth, and Nuno will be in utter shock at his side’s late collapse. West Ham’s attacking brilliance was reflected in their superior expected goals (xG), which was 2.14 to Forest’s 0.61. After the international break, Forest are away at Arsenal, and West Ham host Spurs. This concludes our commentary of this match! We hope you’ve enjoyed it.
NEVER IN DOUBT! PAQUETA DOUBLES THE LEAD! 2-0! He stutters in the run-up and nonchalantly sends Sels the wrong way! The joyous technician runs over to the adoring Hammers support and taps the badge having been linked with a move away from the club.
An outrageous assist from Diouf. Everyone should watch this in the highlights this evening. A pinpoint cross on a plate for Wilson, who makes no mistake.
BOWEN NEARLY SCORES AN EXTRAORDINARY SOLO GOAL! Bowen takes on the whole Forest defence, but can't squeeze his shot past Sels. He is furious with Wilson, who got in his way at the end.
Forest fans are filtering out of the stadium. West Ham are in turmoil but have come to The City Ground with a game plan and executed it brilliantly.
A crazy second half, and Forest are absolutely stunned! West Ham are in dreamland! Well done to Potter and his players!
That sums up Forest's afternoon so far! Gibbs-White is normally so effective in those positions. But his throughball is so overhit, and the attack amounts to nothing.
Hudson-Odoi has been far more involved this half! His cross is diverted for a corner by Diouf. The resulting set-piece finds Milenkovic, but the defender's effort sails over the bar.
3-0! WILSON GETS HIS FIRST WEST HAM GOAL! The last ten minutes have been simply unreal from a West Ham perspective! Diouf, who has been sensational all afternoon, whips in the perfect cross for Wilson, who calmly heads into the net.
