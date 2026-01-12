Michael Carrick set to be appointed as interim Man Utd head coach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are expected to appoint Michael Carrick as their interim head coach after further talks on Monday.

Carrick has emerged as the frontrunner after the club spoke both to the 44-year-old and to their former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about taking charge in a role which would be due to run until the end of the season.

The Press Assocation understands that Carrick became the main focus of talks on Monday and the former United captain is now close to an agreement with the club.

Carrick previously took charge of United in a caretaker role for three matches after Solskjaer was sacked as manager in late 2021, having previously worked under both Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho in United’s first-team coaching staff.

The former England midfielder, who made 464 appearances for United during a 12-year stint in which he won five Premier League titles and lifted the Champions League, won two and drew one of those matches before Ralf Rangnick took charge for the rest of the season.

He was named Middlesbrough boss in October 2022 and reached the Sky Bet Championship play-offs in his first season, but was dismissed last summer.

Rooney, who was a team-mate of Carrick’s for the majority of his time at Old Trafford, has backed the appointment.

Speaking on BBC Sport’s The Wayne Rooney Show, the 40-year-old former England captain said: “I was with him in Barbados last week! So obviously none of us saw this coming. Michael is a very clever person and he’ll command respect from the dressing room.”

Asked if he would join Carrick’s staff if asked, Rooney laughed. “Of course I would! I think it’s a no-brainer if that’s the situation.

“I think what the club needs is people around the place, whether Michael goes in, whether Fletch (Darren Fletcher), John O’Shea, myself, you need people around who know the football club, (people like) Roy Keane…

“Having people who know the club, who care for the club, people who understand what it takes to be a Manchester United player. I think that’s where the club needs to be.

“We spoke earlier in this season about how it’s lost that identity, that family feel. I think it’s a great opportunity to bring the spirit of Manchester United back into the club.”

Ruben Amorim was sacked as United boss on January 5, a day after making pointed comments in a post-match press conference at Leeds, to bring to an end a 14-month reign in which United slumped to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Former United and Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher took charge of the team on a temporary basis, but saw his side held to a 2-2 draw at Burnley last Wednesday night before they were knocked out of the FA Cup in a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

United’s next match is at home to rivals Manchester City on Saturday. Players had two pre-planned days off on Monday and Tuesday before reporting back to Carrington on Wednesday.

United have also held talks with Solskjaer, who was previously in charge from December 2018 to November 2021, having initially been named as caretaker following Mourinho’s exit before taking the job on a permanent basis.

The Norwegian earned a second-placed finish in the Premier League and guided the club to the Europa League final in the 2020-21 campaign, but was dismissed after a poor start the following season.